Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, wears a face shield before delivering package of coronavirus prevention materials to people during an anti-epidemic event in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 2, 2022.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who presided over a rocky period in the Chinese territory’s relationship with the central government in Beijing, said Monday she will not seek second term.

Lam made the announcement at a news conference.

Her successor will be picked in May.

Massive protests against the territory’s government rocked Hong Kong in 2019. Beijing responded with a tough national security law that has stifled dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Hong Kong media say that her No. 2 John Lee is likely to enter the race to succeed her. Chief Secretary Lee was the city’s head of security during the protests.