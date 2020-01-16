Hong Kong leader says city can remain distinct from mainland China beyond 2047, as protests continue

Open this photo in gallery Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam appears at a TV screen while speaking during a question and answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

Hong Kong’s top political leader is holding out hope that a major uncertainty clouding the city’s future could be lifted, suggesting that the city’s unique status in China can be maintained beyond the 50 years promised after its handover to Beijing.

So long as people in Hong Kong abide by the principles governing the Asian financial centre as part of China, “then there’s sufficient reason for us to believe that one country two systems will see steady and sustainable development in the future, and it will not change after 2047,” chief executive Carrie Lam said Thursday, speaking in her first remarks of the year to the city’s Legislative Council.

Under one country two systems, Hong Kong has enjoyed some of the liberties of western democracies, including freedom of speech, an independent judiciary, an uncensored internet and limited voting rights.

But Ms. Lam also issued a warning about threats to the city’s distinctness, suggesting it could be undermined by violent protests that have now continued for nearly seven months, motivated in part by grievances against China.

“I also want to tell Hong Kong young people: don’t break this important principle and policy because of some misunderstanding,” Ms. Lam said. “Otherwise the things they fear are happening today will come true in the future, and they themselves will be the ones to blame.”

Ms. Lam spoke in response to questions from Ann Chiang, a pro-government lawmaker, who asked about preserving the city’s lifestyle and system. “How can you assure young people that after 2047 there will still be one country two systems implemented in Hong Kong?”

It’s a question that has hung heavy over the city as the year 2047 grows less distant. Hong Kong’s constitutional document, the Basic Law, promises that China’s “socialist system and policies shall not be practised” in the city, “and the previous capitalist system and way of life shall remain unchanged for 50 years,” beginning from the handover in 1997. It makes no guarantees beyond that date, which has led to fears that China will, after 2047, begin to dismantle the differences between Hong Kong and the mainland cities under Communist Party control.

Fear of losing civic freedoms to China’s authoritarian rule have lain at the foundation of a series of protest movements that have emerged over the past decade. For people born after 1997, the 50-year time pledge has placed significant uncertainty over their own personal futures. Opinion polling shows that while support for independence in Hong Kong has risen it remains low overall, while support for the continuing protest movement remains relatively high.

Any pledge to maintain Hong Kong’s status past 2047 would require the assent of Beijing, and Ms. Lam offered no evidence of Chinese support for her comments. Still, her position as chief executive is backed by Beijing, and she has regularly travelled to China to meet with top mainland leadership.

Describing a longer future for one country two systems is “news to all of us,” said Anson Chan, a former lawmaker who also served as Chief Secretary of Hong Kong, the region’s second most powerful administrative position.

”Of course, everybody wishes to see one country two systems continue beyond 2047, because in my view that’s the best way of guaranteeing Hong Kong’s long-term stability and prosperity,” Ms. Chan said. But she treated Ms. Lam’s remarks with skepticism, saying she would like to see assurances from China.

“It’s no good just saying this. We want to see actual proof. And what we’re seeing in front of us at the moment doesn’t give us any confidence.”

Those pushing for greater democratic freedoms in Hong Kong had long hoped political change in China would deliver enough freedoms to the mainland by 2047 that the expiry of one country two systems would be little-noticed.

Now, however, the city’s pro-democracy advocates say their primary concern is the ways they see Chinese influence on Hong Kong’s freedoms and judiciary undermining the existing system.

“Even today, the system is broken. Even today, one country two system is not being executed as promised,” said Avery Ng, a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong. “So saying that extending one country two systems beyond 50 years only means that we are extending a broken system — extending the current undemocratic regime for years to come.”

There is little reason to think Ms. Lam’s remarks will ease the fury that has sustained protests, he said.

“It sort of sounds like Carrie Lam is sidestepping the problem — to frame it in such a way that it is to do with the future. But what we are striving for is the present,” Mr. Ng said. Without political reforms or an independent inquiry into police conduct, “these clashes and arguments will continue, and society will remain divided for years to come,” he said.

Ms. Lam’s approval ratings have plunged to barely 20 per cent and her remarks Thursday were frequently interrupted by yelling from other lawmakers, one of whom was booted from the legislative chamber while holding a printed image of her face adorned with red devil horns. One lawmaker called her “the laughingstock of the world.”

Ms. Lam, however, has defended local law enforcement, saying the problem is “continuous smearing and vilifying of the Hong Kong police force,” which she called an attempt to undermine police abilities to maintain the law.

Her primary concern, she said Thursday, is guiding Hong Kong to mend rifts and “relaunch itself” in 2020. Two days ago, her administration unveiled a $1.7-billion package of measures to support the elderly, the poor and those without full employment.

“Poverty and housing are still the most critical livelihood issues that we are facing, and they are part of the roots of the social grievance,” she said.

But she acknowledged that little is likely to change in the short-term.

“To restore trust and break down the deadlock, I am afraid, will take a lot of time.”

