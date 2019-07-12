 Skip to main content

Hong Kong mock leader Carrie Lam by marching a coffin around government building

Hong Kong, China
The Associated Press
Attendees take part in a public memorial for Marco Leung, the 35-year-old man who fell to his death weeks ago after hanging a protest banner against an extradition bill, in Hong Kong, Thursday. The parents of Leung urged young people to stay alive to continue their struggle.

A small group of protesters has paraded around Hong Kong government headquarters with a mock coffin of city leader Carrie Lam.

The march on Friday marks the one-month anniversary of the start of major protests sparked by Lam’s proposal to change the extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Lam has declared the legislation “dead” but protesters want her government to withdraw the bill formally among other demands.

Protest leader Leung Kwok-hung says Lam should apologize and step down.

The two dozen marchers were mostly older veteran protesters, in contrast to the students and other young people who have been at the centre of the past month’s demonstrations.

