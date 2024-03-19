Open this photo in gallery: Lawmakers vote for the Article 23 National Security Law in Hong Kong on March 19, 2024.PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Hong Kong on Tuesday passed a new national security law that will further criminalize dissent in the Chinese territory, in the face of widespread criticism from human rights organizations, media groups, and Western governments.

The city’s leader John Lee hailed the unanimous adoption of the bill by the city’s “patriot’s-only” legislature as a “historic moment.”

He said the new law would enable the government to “effectively punish, prevent and suppress acts endangering national security,” and guard against “colour revolutions and those advocating Hong Kong independence.”

Offences created under the legislation include treason, insurrection, acts with seditious intent and the unlawful sharing of state secrets. The maximum sentence for several is life in prison, and there are tough additional penalties for those found guilty of “colluding with external forces.”

Referencing previous protests, including widespread unrest in 2019, Mr. Lee said “from now on, Hong Kong people will never have to experience the pain we experienced before.”

That unrest was sparked by a controversial bill to allow extradition to China. As lawmakers were preparing to pass the law, protesters surrounded the legislature, preventing anyone from entering and blocking the law’s passage.

The legislation being voted on Tuesday was far wider in scope, and will more fundamentally reshape Hong Kong’s legal system and the rights of the city’s residents, than the extradition bill. But this time, there were no protesters outside, the dozens of police assigned to guard the legislature milling around aimlessly.

Open this photo in gallery: Police officers stand guard outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.Louise Delmotte/The Associated Press

That this was the case, that Hong Kong’s protest movement has already been reined in and dismantled by a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020, might seem to belie the urgency with which lawmakers have taken up this new, additional security law, known as Article 23, even as officials insist there are “loopholes” in dire need of plugging.

While this specific bill’s passage has been unusually fast, having only reached the legislature 11 days ago, it completes a process that began over two decades ago, fulfilling a requirement in Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the city’s de facto constitution, for the territory to “enact laws on its own” to prohibit treason, secession, sedition, subversion, the theft of state secrets, and foreign interference.

The local government first tried to fulfill Article 23 in 2003, but the move sparked mass protests amid fears the proposed legislation would undermine Hong Kong’s civil and political freedoms.

Speaking Tuesday, lawmaker Regina Ip, who was the security minister at the time in charge of pushing the legislation through, said had she been successful, Hong Kong “would have not seen the 79-day Occupy Central movement in 2014″ or the even larger protests in 2019.

That unrest was sparked by a heavy police crackdown on the original anti-extradition bill protests, and grew more violent and disruptive throughout the year, as protesters fought police in the streets, stormed the legislature, occupied university campuses and shut down the city’s airport. Protests were already sputtering out in 2020 due to COVID-19 fears, when Beijing bypassed the local authorities to directly impose a national security law on Hong Kong, banning secession, subversion and colluding with foreign forces.

The crackdown that followed has seen almost every prominent activist and opposition lawmaker arrested or forced into exile. Civil society groups and critical media, including the city’s most popular tabloid, Apple Daily, have been forced to close, and hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers have moved overseas. In the years since, an overriding focus on national security above all else has created a stifling atmosphere, alarming foreign investors, putting off tourists, and hampering Hong Kong’s post-COVID economic recovery.

Some Hong Kongers have expressed hope that the government, having fulfilled its constitutional duty on Article 23, can now finally focus on the economy. But the prospect of a renewed crackdown has many on edge, despite lawmakers’ promises that the new legislation will only affect a small minority – something that was also said about the 2020 security law.

While the 2020 security law has already reshaped the city’s political environment, the new legislation could go even further, said Maya Wang, China director for Human Rights Watch.

“The new security law will usher Hong Kong into a new era of authoritarianism. Now even possessing a book critical of the Chinese government can violate national security and mean years in prison in Hong Kong,” she said.

Already, officials have warned owning copies of Apple Daily could be considered seditious, and media groups have warned Article 23 will further stifle independent reporting in Hong Kong. Chambers of commerce and business leaders have expressed concern tough language on state secrets could be used to rein in due diligence work as in China, while prohibitions on dealing with “external forces” could put off investors.

Western governments, including Canada, Britain, the United States and the European Union, all criticized the law prior to its passage, warning the offences contained within are over broad and risk undermining human rights.

In a submission to the Hong Kong government, Canada also objected to repeated comparisons by officials to the country’s own National Security Act, which is subject to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. While there are human rights protections built into Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the ultimate arbiter of these is China’s National People’s Congress, which has intervened several times in court cases to “interpret” the city’s constitution in ways it sees fit.

British lawmaker Alistair Carmichael, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong, said Article 23 was “another backward step for human rights in Hong Kong under Beijing’s increasingly authoritarian rule.”

“Hong Kongers deserve better than this steady repression of their rights and democratic freedoms,” he added.