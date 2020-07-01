Hong Kong police make first arrests under new security law, amid fears of ‘white terror'

Open this photo in gallery Riot police fire tear gas into the crowds to disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Police in Hong Kong treated hand-lettered signs and protest chants as signs of secession, as they made their first arrests Wednesday under a new national security law drafted by Beijing that can send people found guilty to jail for life.

By 8 p.m., officers in riot gear had arrested more than 300 people, including nine under the national security law. Their offences: carrying banners and signs that proclaimed “Hong Kong Independence,” along with printed cartoons depicting Chinese president Xi Jinping as a dictator with a scalp that resembles a spherical coronavirus.

The swift application of the new law by police underscored how rapidly change has descended upon Hong Kong, a city that long enjoyed western-style freedoms but which is now subject to a legal regime that can impose severe punishment according to sweeping Chinese definitions of conduct that constitutes subversion, secession, terrorism or foreign interference.

Any flag advocating independence or separatism from China is banned, Hong Kong police said. In a statement, the police said the chant “Hong Kong independence, the only way out,” is “a slogan suspected to be inciting or abetting others to commit secession.” The Canadian government warned that travellers to the city face “increased risk of arbitrary detention on national security grounds and possible extradition to mainland China.”

The new law applies to anyone anywhere, raising the new possibility that the city’s authorities can arrest travellers passing through the city’s airport, a key hub for global travel, for transgressions against Beijing.

The first arrest under the law was made less than 15 hours after Chinese authorities published its full text, on the eve of the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese control.

By mid-day on July 1, police in the city had raised pink signs warning that displaying flags, chanting slogans “or conducting yourselves with an intent such as secession or subversion” could result in arrest under the new law, which threatens life in prison for a broad range of conduct. Police said one officer was stabbed in the arm and another three rammed by a motorcycle during the protests Wednesday, which were much smaller than in previous years but showed the willingness of some in the city to speak out, even if it now risks far greater consequences.

National security “is such a pervasive concept that it affects all areas of life,” and even if only small numbers of people are arrested, “it is the deterrent or chilling effect that is intended,” said Bing Ling, professor of Chinese Law at the University of Sydney Law School.

Lawyers, activists and artists in Hong Kong have deleted social media accounts and online chat conversations in fear. Workers at human rights-related groups have begun formulating plans to leave the city, worried that to stay could be dangerous.

The new law can be used to criminalize the use of legislative filibusters, to jail people for petitioning foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and to impose lengthy sentences on those who accuse police of brutality, if those accusations cause public anger and are deemed by authorities to be rumours.

The law also specifies that some cases, including those that involve “external elements,” can be handled by Chinese authorities. That means “mainland national security agents can directly arrest people and transfer them to the mainland,” said Prof. Ling. There, “mainland prosecutors will bring the indictment, and a mainland court will rule.”

Hong Kong now faces a period of “white terror,” warned Albert Ho, a former legislator with the city’s Democratic Party who is one of the 15 recently-arrested people that Chinese state media have called “riot leaders.” The law specifically exempts security police from local rules, while granting them sweeping powers to search people and places, freeze assets and conduct surveillance — with no clear requirement for a prior court-ordered warrant — while the law makes it difficult for judges to allow bail.

The “enforcement institutions are so powerful, that one would be totally shattered even before he could appear in court — totally shattered, mentally and physically,” said Mr. Ho. And, he said, the new legal “net is very, very wide, aimed at catching a lot of people — even non-violent protesters.”

Authorities in Hong Kong and China, however, pointed to language in the law that says it will protect rights to speech and assembly.

“It is constitutional, lawful, reasonable and rational for the central government to introduce the national security law in Hong Kong,” Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, said Wednesday. “The law will neither undermine the high degree of autonomy, the judicial independence and the rule of law in Hong Kong, nor will it affect the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong people.”

“This law is the ‘patron saint’ of Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity,” said Zhang Xiaoming, executive deputy director of Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. He described it as an effort to “improve” upon the one-country two-systems formulation that has governed Hong Kong since its handover to China from British control.

“How can the central government turn a blind eye to all kinds of anti-China and anti-Hong Kong forces and let them wantonly engage in acts and activities that split the country and endanger national security in Hong Kong?” he asked.

The law gives Chinese authorities new power to constrain speech in the city, a response to the “subversive and hostile remarks against police” that proliferated over the past year, said Tian Feilong, a law professor at Beihang University who specializes in Hong Kong law.

“The effect it will have in Hong Kong is that it will draw a legal boundary for free speech and political freedom,” he said.

It is also universal in scope, making Hong Kong, a key centre for global finance and international travel, into a place where police can arrest anyone — foreign citizens included — if their conduct abroad is deemed a threat to Chinese national security. That can include actions considered a provocation of hatred against Beijing and local authorities.

“If a foreigner commits a crime that violates the regulations under the Hong Kong national security law, there’s no doubt that he is very likely to be arrested once he’s in Hong Kong — even if he’s just transferring flights,” said Prof. Tian.

But he dismissed concerns about those measures, saying “the protection this law will bring to ordinary people will outweigh its impact.”

“People in Hong Kong will gradually go back to a peaceful and stable life, and the authority of Hong Kong’s legal system will be restored,” he said. “The outside world will have more confidence in Hong Kong, too.”

With reporting by Alexandra Li.

