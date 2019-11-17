Hong Kong police rush barricades at university campus, but retreat in face of fire

Open this photo in gallery Protesters make fire bombs at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov. 18, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

The Hong Kong police early Monday morning tried to enter in force a university campus that anti-government activists had occupied for days, a tense moment that could significantly escalate the months-long political crisis gripping the semiautonomous Chinese city.

But while police were able to arrest a few protesters at the outer edges of barricades protecting the university, they soon retreated after other students set the barricades on fire and threw dozens of petrol bombs at the police.

Police have been surrounding Hong Kong Polytechnic University and have threatened to use “lethal force” to arrest those who did not surrender. The attempted raid was the police force’s most direct intervention yet onto one of the city’s university campuses, which until recently were safe spaces for young demonstrators.

The police assault began about 5:30 a.m. in Hong Kong, and at 6:15 a.m., the fire at the barricade was still big enough, and burning bright enough, to be visible at a distance.

It was unclear if the riot police were planning to regroup to make another attempt to clear protesters from the campus.

The standoff at the PolyU campus, in which a police officer was hit in his leg with an arrow, shattered a fragile calm that had returned to Hong Kong after a workweek marred by severe transit disruptions and street violence. Protesters on the fringes of the campus continued their multiday blockage of a nearby and vital cross-harbor tunnel and stepped up their tactics by setting fire to two nearby bridges and an armoured police vehicle.

Schools across Hong Kong were cancelled for Monday, and the political crisis gripping the city since June showed no signs of abating.

The protests began in June over legislation, since scrapped, that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China and have expanded to include a broad range of demands for police accountability and greater democracy.

Here’s more on the latest developments in Hong Kong:

Open this photo in gallery Protesters run outside of Hong Kong Polytechnic University as police storm the campus in Hong Kong, early Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The Associated Press

University president tries to negotiate a solution

PolyU’s president, Jin-Guang Teng, said in a pre-recorded video released after the police tried to storm the campus that he had negotiated a temporary suspension of violence with the police, but suggested that protesters occupying the campus would still have to turn themselves in to the police.

“If the protesters do not initiate the use of force, the police will not initiate the use of force,” he said in the video statement. “In addition, we have also received permission from the police for you to leave the campus peacefully, and I will personally accompany you to the police station to ensure that your case will be fairly processed.”

The president’s statement came after a night of confrontation.

After nightfall, the protesters set fire to a flyover near the tunnel and a pedestrian bridge leading to the campus, forcing an armoured police vehicle to retreat and setting another police vehicle on fire. Plumes of black smoke billowed across the campus.

Superintendent Louis Lau of the Hong Kong police said in a video statement that an officer had fired a live round at a vehicle that charged toward officers Sunday night. “Coldblooded rioters can only imitate terror acts,” he said, warning that live rounds could be used as a “necessary minimum force.”

The police later said in a statement that “rioters” had jeopardized public safety by hurling bricks and gasoline bombs, and that “such behaviours cannot be condoned.”

Before the attempt to storm the campus, a riot police officer on the site warned that protesters were surrounded and that the force would use lethal force against them if they did not surrender.

“Time is running out,” the officer said through a loudspeaker. The police also warned anyone inside the campus to leave immediately through a designated exit, which was later set on fire.

After many protesters and journalists left the campus ahead of a 10 p.m. deadline the police had set, several protesters returned to an entrance, chanting “Hong Kongers, take revenge.” The police fired volleys of tear gas and streams of a stinging blue dye at the protesters, who shielded themselves with umbrellas and threw petrol bombs.

In a statement issued just before midnight, Civil Human Rights Front, an umbrella group that organized large, peaceful marches in the early weeks of the protest movement, urged the government and police to de-escalate what it called “state violence.”

“With the tense atmosphere and escalation of the use of force by police, we worry that the protesters, most of whom are our young and future generation, will face arrest with bloodshed,” the statement said.

Dozens of civilians and volunteer drivers have poured into nearby neighbourhoods, trying to help protesters trapped inside the campus escape arrest or injury.

Open this photo in gallery Smoke billows from a fire next to Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the road leading to the Cross Harbour Tunnel in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on Nov. 18, 2019. DALE DE LA REY/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery A makeshift barricade of chairs and other debris is seen on a stairway at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China Nov. 18, 2019. ADNAN ABIDI/Reuters

Hong Kong lawmakers and a U.S. pastor call for an intervention

A U.S. pastor and a half-dozen Hong Kong lawmakers said late on Sunday that they were calling on the Hong Kong government to prevent any bloodshed. They said they had asked the U.S. Consulate to get the police to allow them inside the campus to ensure protesters’ safety.

The pastor, William Devlin, said in a telephone interview that he had been on campus for at least four hours as the clashes unfolded, and had left at 8 p.m. But he was trying to re-enter with the lawmakers at a northwest entrance.

Devlin estimated there were many hundreds of determined activists still inside when he left, perhaps up to 1,000. He said they were spread out across all parts of the campus, with at least 200 in the cafeteria.

“They were all in good spirits,” he said. “They were not being deterred. They were ready to be arrested. They said, ‘We stand for freedom, dignity, democracy, human rights.’ They said they were staying.”

Devlin said he had been on the front line with the activists in the late afternoon when the police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons against protesters. Much of that took place outside a main southwest entrance to the university that is a 15-minute walk from the bustling commercial strip of Nathan Road.

He said he had seen protesters throw 10 to 20 petrol bombs to deter the police from advancing. Officers deployed at least one water cannon truck and two armoured vehicles. At least two protesters were armed with bows and arrows, he said.

Devlin said he would call a U.S. diplomat before midnight to ask for help getting the police to grant him permission to re-enter the campus with six Hong Kong legislators. They want to “make sure the students are being treated fairly,” he said.

William Lau, 22, a protester on campus, said around midnight that about 500 activists were still on campus. “I know that there is a possibility that the police will fire live bullets on us tonight, but right now we have no choice,” he said.

About 50 activists were arrested after trying to leave via a northwest entrance, he said, so others were wary of trying to exit.

“The police would never just let us walk out like that,” he said. “I know that some want to leave now but don’t know how, while a fair number wants to stay and fight.”

Canadian universities urge exchange students in Hong Kong to return home as protests escalate on campuses

Scores of protesters in nearby areas of Mong Kok confronted the police in an attempt to draw forces away from the campus. On Hong Kong Island, protesters with the same aim put up barricades in Central, the main business and luxury shopping district.

Open this photo in gallery A protester attempts to extinguish a fire at the entrance of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov. 18, 2019 in Hong Kong, Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A fiery campus standoff

For hours on Sunday, the police fired gas and sprayed water cannons at young demonstrators who were continuing a multiday occupation of the campus and blockading an adjacent tunnel that connects Hong Kong Island with the Kowloon Peninsula.

Ensconced above the Kowloon streets in fortlike enclosures, some of the protesters spent hours throwing gasoline bombs, some from improvised catapults. Others were armed with bows and arrows, and the police said an officer had been hit in the calf with an arrow.

Dozens of hard-line protesters also clashed with riot police in several working-class neighbourhoods nearby, apparently in an attempt to divert the force’s energies away from the campus.

The PolyU campus, which sits beside the harbour tunnel and a Chinese military barracks, is one of several that young protesters had occupied days earlier, turning them into quasimilitarized citadels. Most of the other sieges gradually tapered off.

The Sunday clash came on the heels of a particularly intense week of transit delays, street scuffles and flash-mob-style demonstrations across the city. The unrest was prompted in part by the police shooting of a young demonstrator at point-blank range. He survived.

A police vehicle in Hong Kong burst into flames after being hit by a Molotov cocktail on Sunday (Nov. 17). Reuters

A rare appearance by Chinese soldiers

On Saturday, Chinese soldiers jogged out of their barracks near Hong Kong Baptist University and cleared bricks from streets that had been swarmed days earlier by young demonstrators.

The soldiers wore T-shirts and basketball jerseys, rather than military uniforms, and carried brooms instead of weapons. Their appearance threatened to inflame tensions in the semiautonomous Chinese territory, where many are deeply sensitive about what they see as Beijing’s growing influence over their lives.

The Hong Kong garrison of the People’s Liberation Army is based in 19 sites once occupied by the British military before the former colony returned to Chinese control in 1997. But even though Chinese troops have been stationed in Hong Kong for years, it is highly unusual for them to venture into the city.

Hong Kong’s mini-Constitution says that PLA forces “shall not interfere” in local affairs and that the local government may ask for the army’s assistance for disaster relief and maintaining public order. The Hong Kong government said in a statement Saturday that the soldiers’ cleanup had been a self-initiated “community activity.”

The cleanup, which was lauded in China’s state-run news media, prompted a torrent of criticism from local residents. On Saturday, 24 lawmakers from Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislative minority issued a joint statement saying that the local government and the PLA had ignored restrictions imposed on the troops by local laws.