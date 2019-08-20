What’s going on in Hong Kong? A guide to the story so far

Open this photo in gallery Hong Kong, Aug. 18: Thousands of anti-government protesters march on a street after leaving a rally in Victoria Park. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The latest

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that her government would “immediately start the work to establish a platform for dialogue” with pro-democracy protesters, whose opposition to a proposed extradition law has fuelled months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city. But members of one of the main protest groups, the Civil Human Rights Front, rejected her plan, calling it a trap and a waste of time.

Ms. Lam’s close adviser Bernard Chan told The Globe and Mail on Monday that many of the protesters’ demands are “non-starters.” He said “technicalities” have prevented the government from formally cancelling the extradition bill, as protesters have demanded, and an inquiry into police brutality is “just a no-go.” He also said any change in Hong Kong’s electoral system will need Beijing’s approval.

What the protesters want

Open this photo in gallery A protester holds posters showing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. DALE DE LA REY/AFP/Getty Images

When Hong Kong changed hands from British to Communist Chinese rule in 1997, the superpowers agreed to a “one country, two systems” policy that guaranteed semi-autonomy. But since China’s President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, Beijing’s apparent efforts to weaken that policy have been met with sometimes violent protests. In 2014′s Umbrella Revolution, the point of contention was China’s plan to take a more active role in choosing Hong Kong’s political leaders. Two years later, the abduction and interrogation of several Hong Kong booksellers raised fears of China’s suppression of free speech and dissent.

This time around, it’s about extradition law. Earlier this year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s government considered a bill that, for the first time, would allow Hong Kong citizens accused of crimes to be extradited to mainland China to face trial.

The bill was a response to the case of Chan Tong-kai, a Hong Kong man who told police there that he killed his girlfriend in Taiwan, which does not have an extradition deal with Hong Kong. Ms. Lam said the laws needed to be amended to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a “fugitive offenders’ haven.”

But opponents said it would erode Hong Kong’s independence and subject residents to a Chinese justice system dominated by the Communist Party, with few protections for civil rights. Since March, waves of demonstrations against the proposal eventually led Ms. Lam to suspend it indefinitely and declare that “the bill is dead,” but the bill is still on the legislature’s agenda, and public opposition has continued unabated.

Generally speaking, the protests against Ms. Lam have centred on five specific demands:

a formal withdrawal of the bill and guarantees that the legislation won’t be introduced again;

an inquiry into the police violence that demonstrators have faced over recent months;

Carrie Lam’s resignation;

amnesty for the demonstrators who’ve been arrested;

guarantees of genuine democracy in Hong Kong.

Key moments in the protests so far

Open this photo in gallery June 12: Protesters in Hong Kong face off with police after they fired tear gas. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Mid-June: As the legislature prepares for the extradition bill’s second reading, thousands of protesters occupy the main government complex until police with tear gas and rubber bullets disperse them by force. Dozens are injured. By June 16, Ms. Lam says the bill is delayed, offers a statement of contrition for “deficiencies in our work” but does not apologize for the law and refuses to withdraw it.

Aug. 5: Demonstrators hold Hong Kong’s first general strike in 50 years, bringing transportation to a halt. Many businesses close to support the strike and scores of flights are cancelled as airport employees call in sick in apparent solidarity with the strikers. Police fire an estimated 1,000 rounds of tear gas and about 160 rubber bullets to suppress the uprisings. Hundreds are arrested.

Open this photo in gallery Aug. 13: Fu Guohao, a reporter with China's state-owned Global Times, is tied by protesters during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport. Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Aug. 12-13: Demonstrators hold peaceful sit-ins at Hong Kong’s International Airport, singing and chanting by the thousands in the terminal. The occupation takes an ugly turn when protesters detain an injured man and a reporter from the state-run Global Times newspaper, each of whom they suspect of being Chinese undercover agents. Busloads of armoured riot police break up the protest. When flights reopen on Aug. 14, a few dozen protesters remain at the airport, some holding signs with contrite messages: “We’re deeply sorry about what happened yesterday. We were desperate and we made imperfect decisions. Please accept our apologies.”

What’s at stake for China

Open this photo in gallery Shenzhen, Aug. 12: Satellite footage appears to show Chinese security force vehicles inside the Shenzen Bay Sports Center. Maxar Technologies/via The Associated Press

From Hong Kong’s democracy protesters to the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, Mr. Xi’s government has spent recent years cracking down aggressively on what he perceives as threats to Chinese unity and public order.

Beijing has labelled the Hong Kong protests as an extremist movement and mobilized the mainland’s military to combat it. In Shenzhen, across the bay from Hong Kong, a sports centre has been turned into a staging area for armoured personnel carriers and soldiers practising detention tactics.

How the West has responded

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. Dave Chidley/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canada: “It is crucial that restraint be exercised, violence rejected and urgent steps taken to de-escalate the situation,” Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Aug. 17 in a joint statement with her European Union counterpart.

United States: President Donald Trump’s response to the standoff has so far been muted, with some media reports suggesting that he’s resisted appeals from aides to take a tougher stand. On Aug. 18 he said that a Tiananmen Square-style bloodbath in Hong Kong would make it “very hard” for Beijing and Washington to settle their months-long trade war.

