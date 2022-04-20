Pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi walks to a prison van to head to court in Hong Kong, March 2, 2021.TYRONE SIU/Reuters

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and radio host Tam Tak-chi was jailed for 40 months on Wednesday under a colonial-era sedition law that has increasingly been used to target opposition figures in the Chinese territory.

Mr. Tam, vice-chair of political party People Power, was arrested in September, 2020, months after Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, giving police sweeping new powers. Popularly known as “Fast Beat” from his long career as a radio DJ and presenter, Mr. Tam had frequently criticized the law, which criminalizes secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces.

But despite the new legislation’s broad scope, police said following Mr. Tam’s arrest that they were instead charging him under a law dating from British control of Hong Kong. He was the first person charged under the legislation — which refers to sedition against “Her Majesty, or Her Heirs or Successors,” as well as acts against the local government — since the city’s 1997 handover to Chinese control.

After frequent delays due to the COVID pandemic, Mr. Tam finally appeared in court last month to face 14 counts, including “uttering seditious words,” disorderly conduct in a public place, and holding or convening an unauthorized assembly.

His defence argued criticism of the national security law and China’s ruling Communist Party was a legitimate exercise of Mr. Tam’s free speech and not seditious under the colonial law, last updated in 1971. Judge Stanley Chan rejected this, however, ruling there was no difference in the eyes of the law between the Communist Party and the Hong Kong or Chinese governments.

Mr. Chan is one of a number of judges handpicked by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to oversee national security cases. In his verdict, he pointed to the Chinese constitution, which refers to the “leadership of the Communist Party of China,” adding since the Hong Kong government “is authorized by the central government,” criticism of local officials was “also a blow to the central government,” and could therefore be seditious.

Finding Mr. Tam guilty on 11 counts, Mr. Chan said the defendant’s remarks went beyond “criticism or discussion” and incited others to ignore the national security law, defy the police and even attack Hong Kong officials and lawmakers.

At sentencing on Wednesday, Mr. Tam was given 40 months in prison and fined HK$5,000 ($805). He has already spent roughly 19 months in jail since his arrest in late 2020.

While he was the first charged under the anti-sedition law since 1997, Mr. Tam is by no means alone. Four others prosecuted under the legislation previously pleaded guilty without going to trial, while several other cases remain outstanding.

Earlier this month, veteran Hong Kong journalist Allan Au was arrested for “conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.” Mr. Au had been a writer for Stand News, a pro-democracy publication forced to close in December after multiple executives and board members were charged under the national security law.

Following Mr. Au’s arrest, the Hong Kong Journalist’s Association — a media union which has itself come under intense pressure from the authorities — expressed “deep concern,” warning his prosecution could “further damage the freedom of the press in Hong Kong.”

Use of the colonial legislation has expanded in part due to a ruling by Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal (CFA) in late 2021, which expanded broad powers under the national security law to cases involving sedition and other related acts not covered by the 2020 legislation. The CFA decision was particularly controversial as the court — on which several foreign judges sit, including Canada’s Beverly McLachlin — is seen as a bulwark by some against further diminution of Hong Kong’s civil and political freedoms.

Last month, Ms. McLachlin said she was remaining on the court, after two British judges — Robert Reed and Patrick Hodge — resigned out of concern they were increasingly lending legitimacy to a Hong Kong government that has “departed from values of political freedom and freedom of expression.”

