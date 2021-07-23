 Skip to main content
// //

World

Hong Kong speech therapists face prison over ‘seditious’ children’s books featuring sheep battling evil wolves

James GriffithsAsia correspondent
Hong Kong
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the Police National Security Department, poses in front of evidence including the three children's books before a press conference in Hong Kong, July 22, 2021.

Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

The scene was almost laughably surreal: children’s books, brightly coloured with cartoon sheep, along with plastic figurines and notepads, wrapped in plastic and presented at a police press conference like they were a drug haul.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, senior police superintendent Steve Li said the force had launched an operation targeting “the publishing of seditious publications” which had sought to inspire hatred against the government and “incite others to violence.”

The publications in question? Three children’s books depicting a thinly-veiled allegory of recent events in Hong Kong, published by the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists.

Story continues below advertisement

One book tells the story of “12 warriors forced to leave their beloved families in the Sheep’s Village because of the Big Bad Wolf,” an apparent reference to a group of protesters who tried to flee Hong Kong by boat for Taiwan, but were intercepted by the Chinese coast guard and imprisoned for a time in mainland China. All were eventually returned to Hong Kong to serve prison sentences here for a variety of crimes.

“There were many kind and brave sheep living in the Sheep’s Village,” read an English translation of the book seen by The Globe. “But Big Bad Wolf the leader always brought wolves to abuse the sheep.”

Mr. Li said that the books were not reflective of reality and could inspire hatred against mainland Chinese residents of Hong Kong.

Open this photo in gallery

Police officers escort one of the five suspects, detained under suspicion of publishing and distributing seditious material on July 22, 2021, in Hong Kong.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

“The book showed the sheep as being very clean and the wolves as being very dirty,” he said. “It tried to accuse the mainlanders of bringing in the virus.”

Four members of the union responsible for the books were arrested Thursday, and appeared in court the following day, charged under colonial-era sedition laws — a surprising move given the vast new powers of police under a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing last year.

“Those publications targeted young kids aged between four and seven … that’s a very crucial age for children to develop their moral and ethical knowledge,” Mr. Li said. “By teaching them white is black and black is white, what will they grow up into? They may end up having criminal intentions.”

He said around $25,000 of the union’s assets had been frozen, and police were considering more arrests.

Story continues below advertisement

The raid sparked alarm and no small amount of mockery in Hong Kong, where people have become used to frequent arrests in the past 12 months since the national security law came into force.

“This case has rung the death knell of the freedom of creative arts,” the Confederation of Trade Unions, a pro-democracy umbrella group, said in a statement. “Artists are increasingly censoring themselves and even hiding their previous works … law is merely a means for the Hong Kong government to spread fear.”

Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, wrote on Twitter that the Hong Kong government had decided “children’s books about sheep are seditious … wish it was a joke.” Exiled activity Jeffrey Ngo posted a link to coverage of the arrests with the comment “nope, not an article in The Onion.”

Under the Hong Kong Crimes Ordinance, which dates from the British era, those found guilty of bringing “into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection against the person of Her Majesty,” can face up to two years in prison. It is unclear why the police chose to use the older offence rather than the national security law, which criminalizes anyone who provokes “by unlawful means hatred among Hong Kong residents towards the Central People’s Government or the Government of the Region, which is likely to cause serious consequences.”

Speaking Friday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that “foreign forces” have been seeking to encourage anti-Beijing sentiment among young Hong Kongers since the city’s handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

“I think it has been a process … if we look at what has driven many Hong Kong people, particularly the young generation, especially those who were born after 1997, in having such a sort of anti-China sentiment,” Lam told a local radio program.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the passage of the national security law, the Hong Kong government has moved to overhaul the city’s education system, encouraging greater “patriotism” among young people with flag-raising ceremonies and regular singing of the Chinese national anthem.

