A police officer stands guard outside a pet shop that was closed after some pet hamsters tested positive for the coronavirus, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Authorities in Hong Kong will kill some 2,000 hamsters and other small animals after a minor COVID-19 outbreak was linked to a pet shop in the city.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Hong Kong’s food and health secretary Sophia Chan said that preliminary testing had returned positive results for a number of animals at the Little Boss pet shop in Causeway Bay, after a 23-year-old employee tested positive for the Delta variant on Sunday.

It was the first untraceable Delta infection in three months, sparking concern the employee may have been infected by the animals she was handling. A handful of other cases have since been linked to the pet shop, and those people and their close contacts have been quarantined per Hong Kong’s strict COVID regulations.

Edwin Tsui of the Centre for Health Protection said the government was not ruling out animal-to-human transmission, though no such confirmed cases have been found globally to this date. SARS-CoV-2, the scientific name for the coronavirus causing COVID-19, is believed to have originated in bats, and potentially spread to humans via a third species.

Of the 178 hamsters, rabbits and chinchillas at Little Boss that have been tested, 11 hamsters tested preliminary positive, said Leung Siu-fai, director of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD). Results from a further 511 samples from a warehouse linked to the pet shop are still pending.

Mr. Leung said that all animals connected to Little Boss will be killed “humanely,” as will hamsters from other pet shops in the city, some 2,000 animals in all. Anyone who has bought a hamster since December 22 is “strongly advised” to turn over their pet for “humane treatment,” he added, while imports of the animals will be halted.

“We urge all pet owners to observe strict hygiene when handling their pets and cages,” Mr. Leung said. “Do not kiss or abandon them on the streets.”

Thomas Sit, deputy AFCD head, said that though there was no research showing hamsters could transmit COVID to humans, the decision had been made to kill them. “We don’t want to cull all the animals, but we need to protect public health and animal health, we have no choice, we have to make a firm decision,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Hong Kong’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said the organization was “shocked and concerned over the recent announcement” which “did not take animal welfare” into consideration.

“The SPCA hope AFCD won’t take any drastic action before reviewing its approach,” they said.

The suggestion that hamsters may be responsible for spreading coronavirus in Hong Kong comes after authorities in China blamed an outbreak of Omicron in the capital Beijing on mail from Canada, an assertion dismissed as “comical” by Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. Chinese health officials have previously blamed frozen goods from overseas for bringing coronavirus into the country, though most researchers do not believe it could be transmitted in this fashion.

Speaking earlier Tuesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the government was “very worried” about the pet shop cluster.

In response to fears of a new coronavirus wave driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, Hong Kong recently ramped up restrictions, including closing bars and gyms and banning indoor dining at restaurants after 6 pm. The city has pursued a strict “zero COVID” approach since early 2020, keeping cases low but requiring Hong Kong — previously one of Asia’s main business and transport hubs — to be largely cut off from the rest of the world.

Even with the recent increase, Hong Kong still has only a small number of cases, with less than 200 recorded since January. The number of cases in the city itself is even smaller, as the vast majority of those detected were at immigration, with the travellers then immediately quarantined.

A vaccination rate that is one of the lowest among developed economies, as well as the need to keep in lock step with China’s own “zero COVID” protocols, has seen Hong Kong officials stick to their hardline approach, even as businesses have warned they may abandon the city if quarantine restrictions remain in force as the rest of Asia continues to open up. Since Omicron began spreading around the world, flights from multiple destinations, including Canada, the U.S. and the UK, have been banned from Hong Kong.

Tough quarantine regulations have also caused chaos at Penny’s Bay, the government-run camp where close contacts of COVID cases are sent. The recent influx has seen camp staff struggle to process paperwork in time, resulting in people being held for a day or more after they were supposed to be released.

Last week, the quarantine was cut from 21 days to 14, something medical experts have long advised. Two of those who benefited were Hong Kong’s Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui and Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang, who had been quarantined after a guest at a birthday party they attended tested positive for Omicron. The pair were released Monday.

The cases linked to the party — at which some 200 guests celebrated with Witman Hung, a delegate to China’s National People’s Congress — caused widespread outrage in Hong Kong as the health authorities had advised people to avoid mass gatherings. There were widespread calls, including from figures linked to Beijing, for government officials implicated to resign or be fired, especially after it emerged some may have breached COVID-tracing protocols. So far, none have left their posts.

Some of those involved tried to pass blame onto Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s flag carrier airline, after two of its flight attendants were blamed for spreading Omicron to the city. Both men, who have been sacked by Cathay after breaching home isolation rules upon return from the U.S., were arrested Monday and charged with violating COVID regulations, police said.

If convicted, they could face up to six months in prison.

