World Pro-democracy activists hold vigil for deceased supporters in Hong Kong

HONG KONG
The Associated Press
Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong held a memorial vigil Wednesday night for deceased supporters of the movement that has brought hundreds of thousands of residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory into the streets in protest in recent weeks.

Dozens of participants sang hymns and lit candles in remembrance of protesters, one who fell after hanging a banner and at least one other, in an apparent suicide, who left a message on a wall asking others to keep up the fight.

One of the organizers said there were lawyers, counsellors and psychiatrists available for consultation at the event. “Remember you are not alone,” the man said.

For weeks, protesters have held demonstrations against the government’s attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China for trial.

Zita Lo, a friend of one of those who died, said Hong Kong’s China-approved chief executive, Carrie Lam, has never directly responded to the deaths. “She is still running away from the problem,” Lo said.

Another participant in the vigil, Dominic Powers, said he was worried about possible future deaths related to the protests.

