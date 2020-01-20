 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Hours before extradition hearing, China again demands immediate release of Meng Wanzhou

Nathan VanderKlippeAsia correspondent
Beijing
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Nov. 28, 2019.

The Associated Press

The Chinese government expressed no confidence in Canada’s courts, hours before an extradition hearing in Vancouver for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Instead, the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday called on Canadian authorities to immediately set free Ms. Meng, who was arrested Dec. 1, 2018, and is accused in the U.S. of fraud related to violations of sanctions against Iran.

”We urge the Canadian government again to take China’s stance and concerns seriously, take tangible action to correct its mistakes, release Ms. Meng without further delay and ensure her safe return to China,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked twice if China has confidence in the fairness of Canadian courts, Mr. Geng said the case against Ms. Meng is “a serious political incident” that involved the U.S. and Canada abusing their extradition process and “wantonly” detaining a Chinese citizen.

This week’s hearing for Ms. Meng is expected to extend five days, and examine issues of “double criminality,” which involves determining whether her alleged misconduct would be considered criminal in Canada. Her lawyers argue that because the alleged offence is related to U.S. sanctions against Iran, Ms. Meng should be released.

The Chinese government has taken a harder line on the case of Ms. Meng than Huawei, the technology giant whose founder Ren Zhengfei is Ms. Meng’s father.

“Huawei has trust in Canada’s legal process,” spokesman Joe Kelly said in a statement. “Meng Wanzhou’s legal team will continue to defend her within the law and to challenge issues around double criminality and the abuse of process claims that have already been discussed in court.”

The arrest of Ms. Meng, and the subsequent arrest in China of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, has soured relations between Ottawa and Beijing, damaging trade and raising new fears of “hostage diplomacy.”

At the same time, there have been signs that Beijing is not keen to further escalate the conflict with Ottawa. China has resumed imports of Canadian pork and beef, and Chinese media have devoted virtually no coverage to the upcoming extradition proceeding this week.

One two-paragraph report by state broadcaster CCTV explained that the hearing would take place. Another by China News Service cited Ms. Meng’s defence lawyers as saying she should be released if the Canadian court finds in her favour.

Story continues below advertisement

Indeed, Mr. Geng on Monday made clear that the Chinese government has not changed its view.

“With regard to Meng’s case,” he said, ”China’s stance has always remained the same.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies