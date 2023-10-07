Evgenia Simanovich runs to the family home's reinforced concrete shelter, moments after rocket sirens sounded in Ashkelon, Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times 1 of 33

A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023.ITAI RON/Reuters 2 of 33

From the window of his family's apartment, Aweke Zena surveys damage from a rocket from Gaza that struck a parking lot in Ashkelon, Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times News Service 3 of 33

Smoke rises over Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023, following a retaliatory Israeli air strike. Palestinian militants Hamas have begun a "war," carrying out a surprise, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 33

Cars are gutted by fire after a rocket from Gaza struck the parking lot of an apartment complex in Ashkelon, Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times News Service 5 of 33

Palestinian medics inspect a damaged Ambulance hit by an Israeli air strike inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Hassan Eslaiah/The Associated Press 6 of 33

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 7 of 33

A Palestinian boy reacts next to a burning Israeli vehicle that Palestinian gunmen brought to Gaza after they infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters 8 of 33

Israeli soldiers deploy in Sderot, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 9 of 33

Israeli rescue teams tend to an elderly man seated on a chair in the entrance of a building that received a direct hit in Ashkelon during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip southern Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 33

Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after gunmen infiltrated areas of southern Israel, Oct. 7, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters 11 of 33

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 12 of 33

Israeli soldiers are seen in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Tsafrir Abayov/The Associated Press 13 of 33

Palestinian militants celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence on Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday.Hassan Eslaiah/The Associated Press 14 of 33

Palestinians celebrate their return after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 33

Rockets are fired into Israel from Gaza City by Palestinian militants on Oct. 7, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 16 of 33

Family members and relatives mourn over the bodies of Palestinian militants killed in the latest infiltration operation into Israel, at the mortuary of a hospital in Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023.EYAD BABA/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 33

An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023.ILAN ROSENBERG/Reuters 18 of 33

Locals try to extinguish burning cars after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 19 of 33

Israelis donate blood in Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center after officials called for mass donation in the wake of rocket attacks by Hamas on Oct.7, 2023.Amir Levy/Getty Images 20 of 33

Rocket contrails linger in the skies over Gaza City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants launched an early morning assault on southern Israel, invading several Israeli towns and firing thousands of rockets.Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times News Service 21 of 33

A man runs from a vehicle fire after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip and struck Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 22 of 33

Palestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Oct. 7, 2023.Yousef Masoud/The Associated Press 23 of 33

A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 24 of 33

A man wearing a Jewish prayer shawl looks out of the damaged entranceway to a building, as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 25 of 33

Smoke billows from residential buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 33

Burnt vehicles sit outside a residential building hit in a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Oct.7, 2023.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 33

Apartments in a residential building continue to burn following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on Oct. 7, 2023.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 33

Residents inspect the damage after a rocket attack launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 29 of 33

Palestinians move towards the Nahal Oz border crossing with Israel, east of Gaza City, on Oct. 7, 2023.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 30 of 33

Smoke is seen in a distance while Israeli military drive on a road in southern Israel, as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 31 of 33

Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Tsafrir Abayov/The Associated Press 32 of 33

A Palestinian gunman holds his weapon after infiltrating the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence Oct. 7, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters 33 of 33

A surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, which combined gunmen breaching security barriers with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza, was launched at dawn on Saturday during the Jewish high holiday of Simchat Torah.

Hamas’ unprecedented attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fighting, retaliation

The attack came 50 years and a day after Egyptian and Syrian forces launched an assault during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in an effort to retrieve territory Israel had taken during a brief conflict in 1967.

This is how it took place:

COVERING ROCKET BARRAGE

At about 6.30 a.m., Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fired a huge barrage of rockets across southern Israel, with sirens heard as far away as Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets in a first barrage. Israel’s military said 2,500 rockets were fired.

Smoke billowed over residential Israeli areas and people sheltered behind buildings as sirens sounded overhead. At least one woman was reported killed by the rockets.

DAWN INFILTRATION

The barrage served as cover for an unprecedented multi-pronged infiltration of fighters, with the Israeli military saying at 7.40 a.m. (0540 GMT) that Palestinian gunmen had crossed into Israel.

Most fighters crossed through breaches in land security barriers separating Gaza and Israel. But at least one was filmed crossing on a powered parachute while a motorboat was filmed heading to Zikim, an Israeli coastal town and military base.

Videos issued by Hamas showed fighters breaching the security fences, with the dim light and low sun suggesting it was at around the time of the rocket barrage.

One video showed at least six motorbikes with fighters crossing through a hole in a metal security barrier.

A photograph released by Hamas showed a bulldozer tearing down a section of security fence.

FIGHTING AT ISRAELI MILITARY BASES

Israel’s military said at 10 a.m. that Palestinian fighters had penetrated at least three military installations around the frontier - the Erez border crossing, the Zikim base and the Gaza division headquarters at Reim. It said fighting at Erez and Zikim continued.

Hamas videos showed fighters running towards a burning building near a high concrete wall with a watchtower and fighters apparently overrunning part of an Israeli military facility and shooting from behind a wall.

Several captured Israeli military vehicles were later pictured being driven into Gaza and paraded there.

BORDER TOWN RAIDS

Fighters raided the Israeli border town of Sderot and were reported to be in another border community, Be’eri, and the town of Ofakim 30 km east of Gaza, according to Israeli media citing phone calls from residents.

A video verified by Reuters showed several gunmen riding the back of a white pickup truck moving through Sderot.

Many residents of southern Israeli towns have fortified areas in their homes that function as bomb shelters and on Saturday they were using them as panic rooms.

Israel’s military ordered residents to shelter inside, saying on the radio “we will reach you”.

By mid morning Israel’s police chief Yaacov Shabtai said forces were engaging gunmen in 21 locations and at 1.30 p.m. the military said troops were still working to clear communities that had been overrun by gunmen.

CASUALTIES

A Reuters photographer saw bodies on the streets of Sderot. Israeli news media have reported at least 100 Israelis killed and 800 wounded.

Hamas videos and unverified images circulating on social media showed dead civilians, Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas gunmen had gone house-to-house killing civilians.

TAKING CAPTIVES

Israeli media has reported that gunmen have seized hostages in Ofakim. Islamic Jihad said it was holding several Israeli soldiers captive and Hamas social media accounts showed footage of appearing to show captives being taken alive into Gaza.

One video showed three young men in vests, shorts and slippers being marched through a security installation with Hebrew writing on the wall. Other videos showed female captives.

Another showed fighters dragging at least two Israeli soldiers from a military vehicle.

ISRAELI STRIKES

At 9.45 a.m., blasts were heard in central Gaza and Gaza city and at 10.00 a.m. Israel’s military spokesperson said the airforce was carrying out strikes in Gaza. Medics in Gaza said dozens of people were killed in the strikes.