How the exiled founders of the Belarus Free Theatre are fighting Lukashenko’s oppression

It was dreary night in London, just hours before stricter COVID-19 restrictions were reimposed on the city, but Nikolai Khalezhin put on his most optimistic face before making his evening video call to Minsk.
His message was simple – happy holidays and keep up the good work – but it was gratefully received by the crowd of several dozen actors and directors who gathered around the camera on the other side to hear words of encouragement from one of the founders of the Belarus Free Theatre. “It’s very difficult for them,” Mr. Khalezhin says after ending the call. “They’re living through a period like we’ve never lived through before.”
Mr. Khalezhin, the playwright, and his wife, Natalia Kaliada, the BFT’s producer, have been running the underground theatre troupe for 15 years – the last 10 of them from exile in London, where they fled the repression Alexander Lukashenko’s regime uses to keep its grip on power. They’ve produced one new play a year in that time, nearly always themed around the dangers of authoritarianism.
This year’s Aug. 9 presidential election in Belarus – which most Belarusians believe was won by Mr. Lukashenko’s opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya – was a watershed moment that finally saw mainstream Belarusian society join the BFT’s long struggle for freedom. Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in four months of protests calling for the resignation of Mr. Lukashenko, who defiantly claims to have won the vote.
A harsh crackdown – more than 30,000 people have been arrested since August – has forced the opposition to change its tactics in recent weeks. Once more, the BFT has been thrust to the front lines of dissent, battling to keep what Ms. Kaliada calls the “Revolution of Awakening” going.
Instead of mass gatherings each weekend in the centre of Minsk and other cities, opposition supporters have taken to holding smaller-scale gatherings in their neighbourhoods, often in the communal courtyards between apartment buildings.
Three nights a week, somewhere in Belarus, those demonstrations take the form of people gathering to watch a performance by one of the BFT’s underground theatre troupes. Their two current shows are a reminder of the country’s long – and, until recently, relatively unknown – struggle for democracy.
One, called Discover Love, tells the story of Irina Krasovskaya, a long-time opponent of Mr. Lukashenko whose husband was kidnapped and murdered by the regime in 1999. The other, Time of Women, is based on the real-life story of three women who were jailed for protesting in 2010, after another fraudulent election “won” by Mr. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994.
Both plays recall a time when it was only a small minority of Belarusians who were willing to risk what they had to stand up to Mr. Lukashenko. What’s changed since then, Ms. Kaliada says, is the fact that a majority of the country has finally had enough – even if the security forces, so far, remain loyal to Mr. Lukashenko.
“I say that sadly, painfully, because we tried to do everything so that the majority would not feel the pain that we felt,” says Ms. Kaliada, recounting how she and her husband were both jailed in 2010, and their then-10-year-old daughter was interrogated for four hours about her parents’ activities. The family fled into exile soon afterward. “When everybody felt the pain that before only the minority felt, that is when society started to change.”
The mood has changed to such an extent that entire neighbourhoods now work together to protect the BFT from the security services. “It’s phenomenal,” Mr. Khalezhin says. “For example, if our actors go to a courtyard to perform, the people from that courtyard set up their own security services, and if they see the police arrive, they have a van ready [for the actors] to escape, with the door open and the driver ready.”
Another recent BFT production, Burning Doors, draws on the real-life experiences in police detention of three prominent artists: Maria Alyokhina, of the Russian feminist movement Pussy Riot; Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky; and Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. Mr. Khalezhin says protesters who were detained in Belarus told him after they were released that the brutal police violence depicted in Burning Doors helped them prepare for, and endure, their own time in prison. “I never thought I’d have people thanking me after their interrogations,” he says with a bitter laugh.
Despite the unprecedented mobilization of Belarusian society, the couple worry the world is starting to lose interest in their country’s uprising. Ms. Kaliada says some Western governments appear to believe that Mr. Lukashenko, who is receiving economic and diplomatic support from Russia, will outlast the protesters and are starting to resume what she calls “business-as-usual” dealings with the regime.
Last month, the BFT was awarded the Magnitsky Human Rights Award for “courage under fire” – an award that recognizes the role Ms. Kaliada, in particular, has played in lobbying Western governments to adopt sanctions against the regime. Canada currently has sanctions in place against Mr. Lukashenko and 55 other Belarusian officials, but Ms. Kaliada believes the list should be far longer if the measures are going to achieve their stated aim of forcing the regime to cede power.
“Business as usual means a dead end for peaceful developments,” Ms. Kaliada says. “Lukashenko is ready to kill, unless there are strong messages from the West – and they’re not coming.”
While Ms. Kaliada focuses on the lobbying – and helping draw up lists of who should be sanctioned – Mr. Khalezhin immerses himself in the artistic side.
Keeping the revolution going, the couple says, is not unlike scripting a play, where every scene, every sentence, must move the plot forward and keep the audience (or, in this case, Western governments) interested. “A lot of small plays make an epic,” Mr. Khalezhin says. “Right now, every courtyard is its own scene, every person their own story.”
