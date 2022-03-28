Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou speaks during the Huawei 2021 Annual Report Press Conference in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on March 28, 2022.STR/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing a butterfly clasp on her chest, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Monday delivered her first public address since being released from Canadian custody last September.

“In the past four years, the world has changed a lot, and so has my country,” Ms. Meng said at Huawei’s Shenzhen headquarters, before announcing the Chinese technology giant’s annual results.

The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, Ms. Meng was detained at Vancouver airport in December 2018 on an extradition request from the United States. She was accused of lying about Huawei’s dealings with a subsidiary that had breached U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Beijing denounced the case against her as a “political persecution,” and shortly after her arrest, two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – were detained in China. They were later charged with espionage and put on trial in 2021, to widespread outrage from Ottawa and its allies.

After over 1,000 days in detention — which Ms. Meng largely spent under house arrest in a Vancouver mansion, and the two Michaels in solitary confinement — all three were released last September following a flurry of diplomacy between China, the U.S. and Canada.

Under a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, Ms. Meng accepted having made “untrue” statements to bankers about Huawei’s relationship with a subsidiary that did business in Iran, but did not enter a guilty plea.

Following this, the U.S. dropped its extradition request and a court in B.C. lifted travel restrictions on Ms. Meng, allowing her to fly home.

Despite having spent years insisting the cases were not related, while the Huawei executive was in the air, China released the two Michaels, who flew first to Alaska and then to Canada, where they were greeted by their families and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ms. Meng’s return to China was treated as a major national victory: she flew on a special flight chartered by the government and was greeted at Shenzhen airport by cheering crowds. In a speech after landing, Ms. Meng personally thanked President Xi Jinping, saying he cared for “every Chinese citizen.”

“I will always be proud of being Chinese, and be proud of Huawei,” she added, before the crowd on the tarmac sang “Ode to the Motherland,” a patriotic anthem.

Since her return, Ms. Meng has kept a low profile. She reportedly resumed work in October 2021, but had not appeared in public until Monday’s press conference.

The results she delivered in Shenzhen were relatively strong. Huawei reported overall revenue for 2021 at 636.8 billion yuan, down 29 per cent, but in line with a previous company projection. Chairman Guo Ping said Huawei’s carrier business “remained stable,” with growth in its enterprise and consumer sectors.

Despite the drop in revenue, net profits were up 76 per cent year-on-year, to 113.7 billion yuan.

Huawei has struggled somewhat in recent years as a result of U.S. sanctions and efforts by Washington to block it from involvement in Western 5G networks, including in Canada.

In her speech, Ms. Meng said that “our ability to make a profit and generate cash flows is increasing, and we are more capable of dealing with uncertainty.”

