Huawei’s Meng far more valuable than Canada’s Kovrig and Spavor, Chinese journalist says

Open this photo in gallery Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, May 27, 2020. Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

The Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver is far more valuable than a couple of Canadians, a senior Chinese journalist has said, in the latest online post from a Chinese government worker to attract global attention and condemnation.

Days after the arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, Chinese authorities detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were both formally charged with espionage last week. Critics have accused China of “hostage diplomacy,” a charge the Chinese government rejects, although even Chinese scholars have said the arrests are linked.

But Ms. Meng is unusually important to China, argued Chen Weihua, the European Union bureau chief for the China Daily, who writes frequent columns for the newspaper.

Story continues below advertisement

“People often fail to note that Meng is worth 10 Kovrig & Spavor, if not more,” Mr. Chen said in a tweet published this weekend that he later deleted.

Mr. Chen wrote in response to a tweet from the Wall Street Journal’s Beijing bureau chief Jonathan Cheng, a Canadian citizen, who noted that The Globe and Mail publishes daily the number of days since Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor have been in detention. As of Monday, that is 560 days.

Mr. Chen said on Twitter that his opinions “are 100% my own,” and, in an interview with The Globe and Mail, said, “Those who think I speak for my paper, [the Communist Party of China] or the government simply don’t understand China or they deliberately pretend not to.”

But his comments were quickly disseminated by expatriate Canadians in China, where they offered scant comfort to a group already worried about the possibility of further Chinese reprisals against individual Canadians as the extradition proceedings against Ms. Meng continue in Vancouver. She is accused by U.S. prosecutors of fraud related to violations of sanctions against Iran; her lawyers say she has done no wrong.

Andrew Work, president of the Canadian Club of Hong Kong, asked whether Mr. Chen was “channeling a message that China thinks they should grab another 18 Canadians of similar status (however that is measured)?”

For any Canadian currently in China, they “must wonder if they are worth a tenth of a Meng, or a fifteenth or a twentieth if the court goes against her and she is slated for extradition.”

Mr. Chen’s comments were “typical of the Han chauvinism and ultranationalism that the Chinese Communist Party has been cultivating over the years,” said J. Michael Cole, a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. It’s a kind of language, he said “disturbingly reminiscent of past behaviour by totalitarian regimes that vowed disproportionate retaliation against ‘lesser peoples.’”

Story continues below advertisement

As an editor and columnist, Mr. Chen is not a diplomat.

But China Daily is a central fixture of Beijing’s efforts to disseminate abroad its views, and its view of the world. The newspaper does not publish clear information on who owns it, but calls itself a “government agency” on LinkedIn. Facebook has labelled it “China state-controlled media.”

Mitch Moxley, a former journalist with the newspaper, has written that it employed a Communist Party member to scrub copy of “political mistakes.”

In recent years, Chinese diplomats and state media workers have grown increasingly assertive on social media, using polished English to engage with global audiences on platforms blocked in China. Hu Xijin, the editor of the nationalistic tabloid, regularly offers commentary and news scoops that influence global coverage of China. Late last year, the spokesperson’s office for the foreign ministry in Beijing opened a Twitter account, following on the success of Zhao Lijian, a diplomat turned top government spokesman who has attracted nearly 700,000 followers on Twitter.

On Monday, Mr. Zhao dismissed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s criticism of the “arbitrary detention” of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. The arrests of the two Canadians, both detained days after Ms. Meng, are unrelated to the Huawei case, Mr. Zhao said.

China’s new tone in foreign affairs has been called “Wolf Warrior,” after a popular action film in which a retired Chinese commando leads a rout of American-led mercenaries.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Chen has adopted a similar tone in his writing and on his Twitter account, where he has called U.S. democracy “dysfunctional,” White House advisor Peter Navarro an “as*h*le” and U.S. President Donald Trump a “racist.” His Twitter account was briefly suspended last year for a tweet suggesting that Hong Kong protesters, were they in the U.S., would be shot by police. Twitter faulted him for “inciting violence.”

Mr. Chen rejects the term “Wolf Warrior,” which he said could as easily be applied to the current U.S. White House or its loudest critics. But he offered no apologies for speaking strongly. It is for others to adjust to the new style, he said.

“It is like the fast rise of China. Some in the West have yet to get used to it and accept it.”

Mr. Chen’s tweet about the relative value of Ms. Meng, he said, was meant to indicate that Huawei “is more valuable than others. Otherwise, why would the U.S. viciously attack it using a whole government approach?”

He said he is not familiar enough with the cases of Mr. Kovrig or Mr. Spavor to speak about them specifically. “What I do know is the U.S. case against Huawei is not about violations or others, it is purely a geopolitical game,” he said.

Asked whether Canada should ignore its legal obligations to the U.S. when a Chinese citizen is concerned, Mr. Chen said: “Huawei is different and very special.” In Europe, he argued, local leaders have not taken U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at face value when he makes the case that Huawei equipment poses national security hazards.

Story continues below advertisement

But is it fair for China to arrest a foreign citizen in response to that person’s home country arresting someone important to China?

The answer, Mr. Chen said, is “mostly yes.”

“If they violated laws, they should probably be arrested.”

He deleted his tweet about Ms. Meng out of a wish to be sensitive to the families of the two men, he said.

Others saw it differently.

“It might have cut a bit too close to the truth of how they view the issue,” said Yuen Chan, a senior lecturer for the department of journalism at City University of London.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.