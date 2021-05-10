Hugs and pints in the pub are back: Boris Johnson lifts Britain’s COVID-19 curbs

Open this photo in gallery Customers at a pub in London, April 12, 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that as of May 17 pubs and restaurants in England can resume indoor service Mary Turner/The New York Times News Service

Much of Britain will take a major step toward normality next week when the government lifts a host of lockdown restrictions in England and permits people to hug each other, drink a pint in a pub and watch a movie in a cinema.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that as of May 17 pubs and restaurants in England can resume indoor service and other venues will be allowed to re-open including movie theatres, conference centres, concert halls, museums and sports stadiums, albeit with a limited number of spectators. People will also be able to travel around the country and stay overnight. Governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which manage their own healthcare services, are set to introduce similar measures.

“This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality and I am confident that we will be able to go further,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a televised press conference. Mr. Johnson urged people to remain careful about their interactions including when it came to hugging. “You should do it if you think it’s appropriate and if you think the risks are very low but you should exercise common sense,” he said. “I think whoever I hug will be done with caution and restraint, I am not going to act it out now.”

Mr. Johnson added that the government was on track to lift or modify all remaining restrictions on June 21, including easing rules governing where face masks must be worn and potentially ending the requirement to keep at least one meter apart.

Britain has seen a steady decline in infections, deaths and hospitalisations in recent weeks as the vaccination rollout ramped up. More than two-thirds of adults have received one dose of vaccine and nearly 18 million people have had two shots. The government expects that every adult will be offered a dose by the end of July.

The results so far have been better than many health experts expected. The government reported 2,357 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four deaths. That compared to more than 60,000 infections and 1,500 deaths some days in January when a new variant of the virus began to spread across the country. Hospitalisation have also dropped to the lowest level since last July.

On Monday, Britain’s leading health officials lowered the country’s COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3, signalling that the virus was no longer spreading exponentially. Level 3 indicates the epidemic “is in general circulation.”

“Thanks to the efforts of the U.K. public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination program, case numbers, deaths and COVID hospital pressures have fallen consistently,” said a statement from the Chief Medical Officers in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“We’re in a better position now because of falling [infection] rates and a good vaccination program which I would anticipate will just continue to increasingly protect our population,” said Sharon Peacock, a professor of public health and microbiology at the University of Cambridge who is also director of the COVID-19 Genomics U.K. Consortium which has been tracking variants of the virus.

Dr. Peacock cautioned that scientists and health experts remained concerned about mutations of the virus, particularly the variant first surfaced in India known as B.1.617.2. It has been designated a “variant of concern” in the U.K. and health officials said there were 520 confirmed cases, up from 202 on April 28.

Dr. Peacock said there was no evidence that the B.1.617.2 variant was more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 mutation which was first detected outside London last November and is now the dominant form of the virus in the U.K. “It’s at least as equal to B.1.1.7,” she told a media briefing on Monday. She added that it was also unclear if the variant causes more severe illness.

Ravi Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at Cambridge, said the B.1.617.2 variant appears to be slightly better at evading vaccines, but that immunization still provided good protection against severe illness. “On an individual level, vaccination is still fantastic and works,” he told the briefing. “In terms of controlling transmission there may be a degree of compromise and that will feed into the estimates of transmissibility.”

Along with the public health benefits, the vaccination program has also given political boost to Mr. Johnson and the Conservative Party.

The Tories scored major victories in 143 local council elections held last Thursday. Ballot counting took longer because of COVID-19 restrictions and by Monday the final results showed that the Conservatives had picked up more than 290 council seats largely at the expense of the Labour Party. The Tories also won mayoralty contests in areas that had been dominated by Labour for decades and they took a by-election for a seat at Westminster in Hartlepool, a riding in northern England that had been represented by a Labour Member of Parliament since 1974.

