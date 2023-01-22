Thulani Maseko, an outspoken human rights lawyer and activist seen in this Sept. 22, 2018 photo, was shot dead in his home the evening of Jan. 21, hours after the country's last absolute monarch challenged activists opposed to his rule.GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images

The assassination of a prominent human-rights lawyer has rocked the small kingdom of Eswatini in the latest eruption of violence after years of brutal crackdowns on pro-democracy activists in Africa’s last absolute monarchy.

Thulani Maseko was gunned down in front of his family in his living room on Saturday night as they watched television. Unidentified assassins shot him through a window, according to opposition leaders in Eswatini, the country formerly known as Swaziland.

Published photos showed two bullet holes in a window of his house in Luhleko, about 50 km from the capital, Mbabane.

The killing has sent shock waves across Southern Africa, where human-rights groups have been disturbed by the signs of growing repression in Eswatini. In 2021, when thousands of people marched in peaceful protests for democracy, security forces opened fire on the protesters, killing dozens of them. Many more were tortured or abducted, and hundreds were jailed, opposition activists say.

King Mswati III, who was crowned at the age of 18, has ruled the country as an absolute monarch for the past 37 years, often ruling by decree, appointing prime ministers and cabinet ministers. He has been criticized for his lavish spending, luxurious palaces and 15 wives in a country where poverty is widespread.

As the news of Mr. Maseko’s assassination spread across the region on Sunday, human-rights groups and opposition leaders expressed anger and grief in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Eswatini itself.

“He was a beacon of hope for African lawyers battling state repression,” the Southern Africa Litigation Centre said in a statement on Sunday.

“Thulani led the charge against human-rights violations and infringements in Eswatini, from land evictions to minority groups,” the centre said. “He was frequently threatened for his outspokenness against the repression caused by the state and the monarchy.”

Mr. Maseko had repeatedly been arrested and jailed by the authorities in Eswatini. In 2014, he was sentenced to two years in prison after being charged with contempt of court for writing and publishing an article criticizing the country’s judiciary.

He was the chair of the Multi-Stakeholder Forum, a coalition of political parties, churches and civil society groups that were campaigning for democracy in Eswatini – a role that made him a high-profile target for the regime.

Just hours before the assassination, King Mswati had issued an ominous warning to those who criticized his regime. “Whoever continues with this demonic behaviour will face the consequences this year,” the monarch said in a speech on Saturday afternoon.

A local newspaper, the Eswatini Observer, reported that King Mswati was vowing to “eliminate” anyone who brought “disharmony” to the country.

Another newspaper, the Times of Eswatini, said the government had recently hired a private military consultant to set up a special unit of security forces to crush any “acts of terror.”

Soon after the assassination of Mr. Maseko, the government issued a statement to express its condolences. “He will surely be missed,” the statement said.

It blamed “unknown criminals” for the killing, and it warned against any “speculations and insinuations” on social media.

“Our security forces have assured government that they are already at work looking for the killers and they will not rest until they are brought to book,” the statement said.

Many people in the region, however, did not hesitate to blame the Eswatini authorities for the killing. The assassination is “a chilling reminder of how the corrupt political elites are prepared to do anything to shut down pro-democracy voices,” prominent Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said on Twitter.