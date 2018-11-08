 Skip to main content

World Hundreds demonstrate in New York to protect Russia investigation

Hundreds demonstrate in New York to protect Russia investigation

New York
The Associated Press
Protesters march through Times Square during a demonstration in support of special counsel Robert Mueller, on Nov. 8, 2018, in New York.

Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press

Protesters have converged in cities nationwide to call for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York’s Times Square and chanted slogans including “Hands off Mueller” and “Nobody’s above the law” before marching downtown. They held signs saying “Truth Must Triumph” and “Repeal, Replace Trump.”

Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller’s probe.

