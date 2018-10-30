Hungary’s highest court acquits camerawoman who kicked migrants

Hungary’s highest court has acquitted a camerawoman who was filmed kicking and trying to trip migrants on the border with Serbia in 2015.
The decision announced Tuesday revised the rulings of two lower courts that had sentenced Petra Laszlo to three years’ probation for disorderly conduct.
The Hungarian supreme court, the Kuria, said Laszlo should have been charged with a misdemeanour instead of a criminal offence. It said the case had to be terminated now since the statute of limitations had expired.
In September 2015, Laszlo was filming migrants passing through Hungary on their way west when several broke through a police cordon and jostled her as they ran by.
She responded by kicking two people, including a young girl. Someone else with a camera recorded her actions.
