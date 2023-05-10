Open this photo in gallery: A Sudanese refugee woman who fled the violence in Sudan's Darfur region carries a jerrycan of water as she walks to her makeshift shelter near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad on May 10.ZOHRA BENSEMRA/Reuters

As many as 2.5 million people will fall into hunger in Sudan in the coming months because of the protracted fighting between military and paramilitary factions, pushing the country’s food insecurity to record levels, the United Nations food agency says.

A total of more than 19 million people – about 40 per cent of Sudan’s population – will be facing acute food insecurity as a result of the expected rise in hunger levels this year, the World Food Program says.

Despite ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia, battles continued across the country on Wednesday, as they have every day since the fighting erupted on April 15. Videos on social media showed smoke billowing from sites across the capital, Khartoum, as the army tried to dislodge the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has seized control of much of the city.

Air strikes and ground battles were reported, and the RSF claimed to have shot down a Sudanese military fighter jet in the Khartoum area.

The fighting is inflicting catastrophic damage to the country. “The cost of food is soaring all across the country, and the price of a food basket is expected to increase by 25 per cent in the next three to six months,” the WFP said in a statement on Wednesday.

“If farmers are prevented from accessing their fields and planting key staples between May and June, it will drive food prices even higher,” the UN agency said.

The negotiations between the army and the RSF, in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, are seeking to create a humanitarian corridor to allow food and other emergency supplies to reach the besieged people of Khartoum and other towns and cities. The UN suspended its aid programs in Sudan after the fighting erupted, but it has now resumed its operations, providing more than 35,000 people with food so far.

The United States, one of the mediators in the negotiations, has warned that it could impose sanctions on the military and paramilitary leaders if the battles continue.

Since the beginning of the fighting last month, more than 700,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Sudan and are now internally displaced. The number of displaced has doubled in the past week, according to the UN emergency relief co-ordinator, Martin Griffiths.

“The numbers are staggering,” he said in a tweet. “It’s a race against time to provide life-saving assistance to those in need. The fighting needs to stop now.”

In addition to the internally displaced, more than 160,000 people have fled the country, mostly to neighbouring countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Chad and the Central African Republic. The number also includes about 48,000 refugees from South Sudan who were sheltering in Sudan and have now decided to return home.

More than 600 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in the fighting, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry, but the true number is believed to be far higher, since the clashes have made it difficult to count casualties. Relief agencies have reported widespread looting of their supplies and vehicles. Most hospitals have been evacuated or forced to close.

The UN Human Rights Council is scheduled to hold a special session on the Sudan conflict on Thursday. More than 90 civil-society groups have called for the UN council to set up an investigative mechanism to collect and preserve evidence of serious human-rights violations during the Sudan conflict. This would allow investigators to identify the perpetrators of abuses and find ways to ensure justice, the groups said.

“Parties to the conflict continue to use heavy weapons, including artillery and tanks, as well as aerial bombardments, in densely populated areas in Khartoum,” Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday.

Millions of people are still trapped in their homes, Amnesty said. It said it is continuing to receive accounts of civilians killed and injured in their homes or near their homes, with “some of them apparently victims of indiscriminate attacks and others caught in the crossfire, often because combatants had taken position in the midst of civilian residents.”