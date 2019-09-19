 Skip to main content

World Hurricane Humberto lashes Bermuda as new storm Lorena aims at Mexico resorts

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hurricane Humberto lashes Bermuda as new storm Lorena aims at Mexico resorts

Miami
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People board up an Urban Cottage store in preparation for Hurricane Humberto in Hamilton, Bermuda, on Sept. 18, 2019.

The Associated Press

Hurricane Humberto rushed past Bermuda, lashing the British Atlantic territory with powerful winds for hours before beginning to move away early Thursday, as new Hurricane Lorena swirled in the Pacific posing a threat to resorts on Mexico’s southwestern coast.

The fast-moving Category 3 Humberto began bashing Bermuda with hurricane-strength winds Wednesday afternoon and passed to within about 75 miles (130 kilometres) of the island during the night before heading out into the Atlantic. Forecasters said tropical storm-force winds would continue into Thursday.

Bermuda Gov. John Rankin had 120 soldiers of the Royal Bermuda Regiment on alert for possible recovery efforts, and officials had warned the 70,000 residents to stay sheltered until the winds subsided. Schools, clinics and government offices closed down as the storm approached.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were still at 120 mph (195 kph) late Wednesday. The storm was centred about 130 miles (205 kilometres) north-northeast of Bermuda and moving to the east-northeast at a brisk 23 mph (37 kph).

National Security Minister Wayne Caines said non-emergency medical services would be closed until Thursday.

“We can get through this,” Caines said before the storm hit. “We’ve been through this before.”

In the Pacific off Mexico, newly formed Hurricane Lorena was predicted to “near or over the southwestern coast” somewhere between the port of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta from Wednesday night into Thursday night.

The still-uncertain long-term forecast track showed the storm possibly approaching the Los Cabos resort area at the southern end of the Baja California Peninsula Friday night and Saturday.

Lorena had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Wednesday night. It was centred about 35 miles (55 kilometres) southwest of Manzanillo and moving to the northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Hurricane warnings were in effect from Punta San Telmo to Cabo Corrientes.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy rains were spreading onshore along the coast, the Hurricane Center said. Mexican officials voiced concern that some parts of southern Mexico, which have seen a lack of rainfall, could now get torrential rains that could result in dangerous flash floods and landslides.

In parts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacan states, “it is forecast that the total accumulations of rain could ... represent 40% of the rain for an entire year in that part of the country,” said Blanca Jimenez Cisneros, director-general of Mexico’s National Water Commission.

Classes were suspended in Colima as a precaution.

In Texas, the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda deluged parts of Southeast Texas, causing some flooding, but officials in the Houston region said that there had been no severe problems by late Wednesday. It was the first named storm to hit that area since Hurricane Harvey’s much heavier rains flooded more than 150,000 homes around the city and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.

Tropical Storm Jerry also formed Wednesday far out in the Atlantic and was forecast to become a hurricane before closing in on the outermost Caribbean islands Thursday night or Friday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter