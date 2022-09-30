A neighbourhood of Fort Myers, Fla., as it looked on Sept. 29 after Hurricane Ian swept through.Marco Bello/Reuters

Hurricane Ian was over southwest Florida for only a few hours. It will take months to clean up all the damage, maybe longer. And some of the destruction can’t be cleaned up at all.

From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights crashing onto roadways and some buildings simply being destroyed, the impact was everywhere and almost nothing was spared. The only difference between one place and the next was the severity of the problems. “We will get through this,” said Vice Mayor Richard Johnson of Sanibel, Fla. “And we’ll come out on the other side better than we were going in.”

A revived Ian headed for South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, where a steady stream of vehicles have been leaving the city as all of South Carolina’s coast is under a hurricane warning. There, as in Florida, cleaning up the damage could be a massive undertaking, ranging from the cosmetic to the crucial and everything in between.





Ian’s path so far

As of Thursday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. (EDT) Forecast positions Potential track area* Hurricane/tropical storm watch Hurricane/tropical storm warning W.Va. Va. Ky. Sunday, 2 a.m. Tenn. N.C. Saturday, 2 a.m. S.C. Ga. Ala. Friday, 2 a.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Gulf of Mexico Fla. *This "cone of uncertainty" indicates the potential areas where the centre of the storm may go. The graphic does not indicate the strength of the storm. MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION As of Thursday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. (EDT) Forecast positions Potential track area* Hurricane/tropical storm watch Hurricane/tropical storm warning W.Va. Va. Ky. Sunday, 2 a.m. Tenn. N.C. Saturday, 2 a.m. S.C. Ga. Ala. Friday, 2 a.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Gulf of Mexico Fla. *This "cone of uncertainty" indicates the potential areas where the centre of the storm may go. The graphic does not indicate the strength of the storm. MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION As of Thursday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. (EDT) W.Va. Va. Ky. Sunday, 2 a.m. N.C. Tenn. Saturday, 2 a.m. Ark. S.C. Ga. Miss. Ala. La. Friday, 2 a.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Fla. Gulf of Mexico THE BAHAMAS Forecast positions Potential track area* Hurricane/tropical storm watch CUBA Hurricane/tropical storm warning *This "cone of uncertainty" indicates the potential areas where the centre of the storm may go. The graphic does not indicate the strength of the storm. MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION

Ian came Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the United States. It knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses – nearly a quarter of utility customers – and some 2.1 million of those remained in the dark days afterward.

At least six people were confirmed dead in Florida, including two who died Thursday afternoon when their car hydroplaned and overturned in a water-filled ditch in north Florida’s Putnam County, while three other people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.

Climate change added at least 10 per cent more rain to Hurricane Ian, according to a study prepared immediately after the storm, said its co-author, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner.





Flooding in Florida

Hurricane Ian, one of the mightiest to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years, flooded communities and left more than two million homes and businesses without power as it battered Florida's Gulf Coast with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf POTENTIAL FLOODING ABOVE GROUND LEVEL (feet) STORM PATH 0 1 3 6 9+ Real Forecasted FLORIDA Orlando Tampa Sept. 28 11 p.m. (EDT) Port Charlotte Fort Myers Cape Coral Miami Note: All inundation data is mapped without filtering out intertidal zones. Flooding values have a 10% chance of being exceeded. Potential storm surge values are for the period Sept. 28, 11 p.m. to Oct. 3, 2 a.m. EDT. REUTERS / SOURCES: NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION (NOAA); NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Hurricane Ian, one of the mightiest to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years, flooded communities and left more than two million homes and businesses without power as it battered Florida's Gulf Coast with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf POTENTIAL FLOODING ABOVE GROUND LEVEL (feet) STORM PATH 0 1 3 6 9+ Real Forecasted FLORIDA Orlando Tampa Sept. 28 11 p.m. (EDT) Port Charlotte Fort Myers Cape Coral Miami Note: All inundation data is mapped without filtering out intertidal zones. Flooding values have a 10% chance of being exceeded. Potential storm surge values are for the period Sept. 28, 11 p.m. to Oct. 3, 2 a.m. EDT. REUTERS / SOURCES: NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION (NOAA); NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Hurricane Ian, one of the mightiest to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years, flooded communities and left more than two million homes and businesses without power as it battered Florida's Gulf Coast with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf POTENTIAL FLOODING ABOVE GROUND LEVEL (feet) STORM PATH 0 1 3 6 9+ Real Forecasted FLORIDA Orlando Tampa Sept. 28 11 p.m. (EDT) Port Charlotte Fort Myers Cape Coral Miami Note: All inundation data is mapped without filtering out intertidal zones. Flooding values have a 10% chance of being exceeded. Potential storm surge values are for the period Sept. 28, 11 p.m. to Oct. 3, 2 a.m. EDT. REUTERS / SOURCES: NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION (NOAA); NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE





Devastation on the beach

Fort Myers Beach, a favourite destination of many Canadian snowbirds, is, quite simply, destroyed. Businesses are gone. Jobs are obviously lost, at least temporarily. The cleanup will take weeks and that will almost certainly have to precede any rebuilding efforts.

Around the region – Naples, Fort Myers, Sanibel – the magnitude of the damage is impossible to ignore.

Along U.S. 41, the main road in the region, countless signs outside businesses are damaged, torn or just gone. The doors to storage-unit garages were twisted, sending the belongings inside some of the spaces flying into the air. The majority of traffic lights are out, wires dangling to the road below in some cases. And in one instance, a metal traffic sign directing drivers toward Interstate 75 got crushed by an electronic traffic sign warning drivers about a closed lane.

Patience was quickly wearing thin. A 7-Eleven worker pleaded with people who filled her store: No $20s, please. Small bills only. “If I run out of change, we have to close,” she pleaded. There was no gas, no hot food and — because there was no running water — no coffee or bathrooms, either.

Boats lie in a heap in a Fort Myers marina on Sept. 29.RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Only the pilings remain at Fort Myers Beach pier on Sept. 29. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Broken pavement and road signs lie on the way to the Sanibel Island causeway. Steve Helber/The Associated Press

Retired marine Efrain Burgos Jr. recovers a personal item from a first visit to his flooded home in Fort Myers. 'It's done in there. I'm going to have to start all over,' Mr. Burgos said of his house.Rebecca Blackwell/The Associated Press

Much of the damage, thankfully, was just cosmetic. The 50-metre-high, 220-metre-deep nets ringing a Top Golf facility in Fort Myers were shredded, swaying in the afternoon breeze, not far from where a shredded American flag remained atop a pole at an office complex. At Florida Gulf Coast University, a set of bleachers — once on the sideline of the soccer field — blew halfway across the pitch and wound up crushing one of the goals.

Other damage was far worse. At an RV park in Fort Myers, debris from a destroyed golf cart floated in deep standing water Thursday, long after the storm cleared. Downed power lines and the destroyed poles they were attached to blocked the entrance. And down the street was a barn-style building that had been under construction. Its walls collapsed, the roof pinning the shredded lumber on the ground.

The damage assessments, and the cleanup, are just beginning, Sanibel council member John Henshaw said:

We have to be patient. We have to start looking at where are we going to stay and live for a significant period of time. Don’t know exactly what that is. We’ll learn more as we go through this process.

Damaged mobile homes in the San Carlos area of Fort Myers lie scattered on Sept. 29.Rebecca Blackwell/The Associated Press

Hurricane season: More from The Globe and Mail

Hurricane Fiona

Fiona insurance claims could reach $700-million, but storm surge won’t be covered

Uprooted trees, frayed nerves and a massive cleanup: Halifax residents get to work fixing Fiona’s mess

Alexander MacLeod: In Fiona’s wake, I first found silence, then a different kind of social cohesion

Climate science and future storms

How Hurricane Fiona turned the barely imaginable into the all-too possible, and what it means for future storms

Glenn McGillivray: The important lessons we must learn from Fiona