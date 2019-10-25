‘I am dying because I can’t breathe’: The final texts from a Vietnamese woman believed to have died with other migrants in truck found near London

One of the 39 people found dead in a truck east of London is believed to have sent a series of harrowing text messages to her parents in Vietnam saying she was suffocating.

“Dear Mom, I’m very sorry, mom and dad. I wasn’t able to get abroad. Dear mom, I love you mom and dad a lot. I’m dying because I can’t breathe … Mom, I am sorry, mom,” the eight short messages read. The texts came from 26-year old Pham Thi Tra My who also included her address in Vietnam and a picture of a small heart. There was no reply and an automated message posted after the texts said the receiver had not yet seen it.

The texts were made public via Twitter on Friday by Hoa Nghiem, the co-ordinator of Vietnam’s Human Rights Space, who said she had permission from Ms. Tra My’s family who has been trying to find her. Ms. Nghiem said the messages were sent at 10:30 p.m. UK time on Tuesday, two hours before the refrigerated trailer containing the bodies arrived at the Purfleet container port in Grays, east of London. Freight experts say the people inside wouldn’t have stood a chance because that type of trailer is usually air tight and generally used to transport goods at minus 25 degrees Celsius.

The trailer travelled from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge late Tuesday and it was picked up in Grays at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The driver took it to a nearby industrial estate where it was found by Essex Police about an hour later.

Police have been trying to identify the bodies and officers said this week that all of the people were Chinese. Ms. Nghiem said on Fridauy that she believed some were from Vietnam. “It was told on the news that all 39 people were Chinese but Tra My’s family is trying to verify if their daughter was among them,” she said on Twitter. She added that she had been given the names of three other people, including one person born in 2004. "Our contact is getting more alerts that there could be more Vietnamese people in the truck.” She said that Ms. Tra My had gone to China and planned to head to Britain via France.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said on Friday that police would not confirm whether some of those on board were from Vietnam. “We gave an initial steer on Thursday on nationality however this is now a developing picture," she said. “As such I will not be drawn on any further detail until formal identification processes approved by Her Majesty’s Coroner have taken place.”

Ms Tra My's brother, Pham Ngoc Tuan, told the BBC that she had paid £30,000, or $50,251, to people smugglers and that her last known location had been Belgium. He added that she left home on Oct. 3. "She flew to China and stayed there for a couple days, then left for France," he said. "She called us when she reached each destination. The first attempt she made to cross the border to the UK was 19 October, but she got caught and turned back. I don't know for sure from which port.”

Police have arrested the truck driver, 25-year old Maurice Robinson, on suspicion of murder. On Friday they arrested two people in Warrington, England, who once owned the truck. A 48-year old man from Northern Ireland was also arrested on Friday at Stansted Airport north of London. All three are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of manslaughter.

Investigators have said it will take some time to identify the bodies and piece together the trailer’s journey. The case involves a complex trail that runs through England, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Belgium and Bulgaria. The truck was registered in Bulgaria two years ago by a woman in Ireland. The trailer is owned by an Irish company, Global Trailer Rentals, which has confirmed that it rented it out on Oct. 15, at a weekly rate of €275, or $398. The company said the trailer has a GPS tracker and it will turn over all data to police.

Mr. Robinson is from Northern Ireland and police say he travelled to England last Sunday via Dublin and the Holyhead port in Wales. It’s not clear if he had any idea the stowaways were on board when he picked up the trailer early Wednesday morning.

Police have moved the bodies to a hospital in Chelmsford and the first post-mortem examinations began on Friday. “Formal identification will then follow the coronial process and will be a lengthy but crucial part of this investigation,” Ms. Mills said on Friday.

With a report from Tu Thanh Ha in Toronto