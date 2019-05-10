‘I just shot up a synagogue’, gunman tells 911 operator after attack

Open this photo in gallery Shooting suspect John T. Earnest said he shot up a synagogue because 'Jewish people are destroying the white race.' The Canadian Press

Prosecutors say a gunman who killed a woman and wounded three at a Southern California synagogue called 911 as he sped away in his car and said “I just shot up a synagogue” because “the Jewish people are destroying the white race.”

The chilling revelations were detailed in a federal affidavit as federal officials filed 109 federal hate crime and other charges against 19-year-old John T. Earnest on Thursday in the attack at the Chabat of Poway synagogue last month in a San Diego suburb.

Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek the death penalty.

Earnest already pleaded not guilty to state murder and attempted murder charges. In a separate case, he also pleaded not guilty to a charge tied to starting a fire at a nearby mosque.