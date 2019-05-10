 Skip to main content

World ‘I just shot up a synagogue’, gunman tells 911 operator after attack

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

‘I just shot up a synagogue’, gunman tells 911 operator after attack

Elliot Spagat
San Diego, California, United States
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Shooting suspect John T. Earnest said he shot up a synagogue because 'Jewish people are destroying the white race.'

The Canadian Press

Prosecutors say a gunman who killed a woman and wounded three at a Southern California synagogue called 911 as he sped away in his car and said “I just shot up a synagogue” because “the Jewish people are destroying the white race.”

The chilling revelations were detailed in a federal affidavit as federal officials filed 109 federal hate crime and other charges against 19-year-old John T. Earnest on Thursday in the attack at the Chabat of Poway synagogue last month in a San Diego suburb.

Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek the death penalty.

Story continues below advertisement

Earnest already pleaded not guilty to state murder and attempted murder charges. In a separate case, he also pleaded not guilty to a charge tied to starting a fire at a nearby mosque.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter