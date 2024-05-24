International Court of Justice orders Israel to halt its Rafah offensive

Open this photo in gallery: A lone demonstrator waves the Palestinian flag outside the Peace Palace, rear, housing the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, May 24, 2024.Peter Dejong/The Associated Press

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah, citing the “immense risks” of an assault that leaves hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians facing imminent threat of death.

The court in The Hague, the highest judicial body of the United Nations, issued the legally binding order on Friday with the support of 13 of its 15 judges. Only the judges of Uganda and Israel opposed the order.

The court said Israel must comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention by immediately halting its Rafah offensive in the southern Gaza Strip, along with any other action in Rafah “which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

By the same 13-2 vote, the court’s judges ordered Israel to open the Rafah crossing, between Gaza and Egypt, to allow the unhindered supply of “urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

The court also ordered Israel to ensure “unimpeded access” to Gaza for any UN-mandated investigation of genocide allegations, and it required Israel to submit a report within 30 days on its compliance with the orders. It did not, however, order a complete ceasefire across Gaza, which had been requested by South Africa in its latest urgent application to the court this month.

While the ICJ’s orders are legally binding, the court does not have an enforcement mechanism, and countries such as Russia have simply ignored earlier rulings by the court.

The orders issued on Friday are interim measures by the world court in response to the South African application, as part of a larger case in which South Africa alleges that Israel has breached the Genocide Convention, a 1948 treaty that Israel and 152 other countries have signed.

In its ruling, the court cited the “worsening conditions of life” faced by civilians in Rafah, including the displacement of about 800,000 civilians who have fled from Israel’s intensified bombing campaign.

It quoted UN officials saying that the risks have already started to materialize, with one of the last remaining hospitals in Rafah forced to shut down and UN relief workers losing access to their Rafah warehouse. The court said it was unconvinced that Israel’s evacuation efforts and other measures are sufficient to alleviate the huge risks of the military offensive.

In a separate section of their ruling, the judges reiterated their call for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. “The court finds it deeply troubling that many of these hostages remain in captivity,” the judges said. They could not include this call in their formal orders, however, because the court only has jurisdiction over states, not armed groups.

Rafah had been the main place of refuge for about half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, until Israel launched its new assault this month. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed across the territory since Israel launched its offensive last October. Israel says about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 hostages were seized by Hamas in the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that precipitated the Gaza offensive.

Independent analysts said the ruling on Friday gave South Africa nearly everything that it had requested in its application to the court. Although the ruling is unlikely to have any immediate impact on Israel’s military offensive, it could increase the diplomatic pressure for a ceasefire and could leave Israel further isolated on the world stage.

Israel has repeatedly denounced South Africa’s actions at the world court, accusing South Africa of acting on behalf of Hamas. Its leaders have vowed that Israel will not bow to any outside pressure during its offensive.

“No power on earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza,” Israeli government spokesperson Avi Hyman told journalists on Thursday.

Zane Dangor, director-general of South Africa’s foreign ministry, said his government welcomed the court ruling on Friday. “This order is ground-breaking as it is the first time an explicit mention is made for Israel to halt its military actions in any area of Gaza,” he said in a statement on social media.

In effect, the court is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and other countries must also comply with this order, he said, in a tacit reference to the U.S. role in providing weapons to Israel.

Balkees Jarrah, associate director of international justice at Human Rights Watch, said the ruling shows the gravity of the situation facing Palestinians in Gaza.

“Nowhere in Gaza is safe, and civilians there are facing famine – and yet the Israeli government continues to flout the World Court’s binding orders by obstructing the entry of lifesaving aid and services,” she said in a statement.

“The ICJ’s decision opens up the possibility for relief, but only if governments use their leverage, including through arms embargoes and targeted sanctions, to press Israel to urgently enforce the court’s measures.”