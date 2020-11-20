Illinois teen charged in Kenosha protest shootings posts US$2-million bail

Open this photo in gallery Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., with another armed civilian on Aug. 25, 2020. Adam Rogan/The Associated Press

A 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin and whose case has become a rallying cry for some conservatives posted US$2-million bail Friday and was released from custody.

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during a demonstration Aug. 25 that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He posted bond through his lawyer at about 2 p.m., Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sergeant David Wright said.

Mr. Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., told police he was attacked while he was guarding a business and that he fired in self-defence.

He faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm. Wisconsin law doesn’t permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they’re hunting. He is due back in court on Dec. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

His case has taken on political overtones. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have painted Mr. Rittenhouse as a trigger-happy white supremacist. Conservatives upset over property destruction during recent protests have portrayed him as a patriot exercising his right to bear arms during unrest. A legal defence fund for him has attracted millions of dollars in donations, and his mother got a standing ovation from women at a Waukesha County GOP function in September.

Mr. Huber’s father, John Huber, asked Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner Loren Keating during a hearing Nov. 2 to set Mr. Rittenhouse’s bail between US$4-million and US$10-million. John Huber said Mr. Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law and pointed to the effort to raise money on his behalf. He also suggested militia groups would hide him from police if he were released.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, asked for US$750,000 bail.

Mr. Keating ultimately set bail at US$2-million, saying Mr. Rittenhouse was a flight risk given the seriousness of the charges against him.

