In act of defiance, judges select both Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo for Booker Prize

The prestigious Booker Prize has been rocked by controversy after the panel of judges refused to obey the rules and selected two winners: Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo.
Ms. Atwood won for The Testaments, her long-awaited a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale which was published in 1985 and has been turned into a hit television series. She won the award once before, in 2000 for The Blind Assassin, and has been on the short list six times. Ms. Evaristo’s entry was Girl, Woman, Other, a tale of 12 characters, most of whom are black women. The authors will split the £50,000 prize.
The act of defiance by the five jurors came late Monday after they had been told twice by the chair of the Booker Prize Foundation, which oversees the award, that they had to pick one winner.
“We couldn’t separate them when it came to the final moments of the jury process,” said Peter Florence the director of Britain’s Hay Festival for Literature and Arts who chaired the panel. “It was the collective will of the jury to say we cannot abide by these rules.”
Mr. Florence said the jury debated the issue for roughly five hours and felt strongly that both books should win. “They are both fully engaged novels,” he said. “They are both linguistically inventive. They are adventurous in all kinds of ways.”
Ms. Atwood said she was surprised to have won and was happy to share the prize with Ms. Evaristo.
“I kind of don’t need the attention,” she said sporting an Extinction Rebellion badge. “It would have been quite embarrassing for me if I had been alone here,” Turning to Ms. Evaristo she added, “We both have curly hair.”
It’s only the third time in the Booker’s 50-year history that the prize has been jointly awarded. The rules were changed in 1993 after the last double winners; Canadian author Michael Ondaatje and Barry Unsworth. At the time the foundation felt that having two winners detracted from the authors and from then on jurors were told to select only one author.
The jury’s decision this year was “an explicit flouting of the rules,” said Gaby Wood, the literary director of the foundation. However, she said there was nothing the foundation could do. “If somebody makes a sort of revolutionary gesture, you have to say ‘I acknowledge that that’s a gesture’. You don’t have to say ‘I agree with it or I accept it,’ ” she said. When asked directly if she agreed with the jury’s actions, Ms. Wood replied, “I support the means by which the judges arrived at the decision.”
The drama played out behind closed doors at London’s ornate Guildhall. The jury deliberated for just over three hours before asking Ms. Wood if they could pick both authors. Ms. Wood checked with the foundation’s chair, Helena Kennedy, who said they could not.
The jurors regrouped for another hour and asked again. This time Ms. Kennedy told them directly to pick one winner. After another 30 minutes of discussion, the jury refused to budge.
“It was absolutely the consensus of the jury that this is what we believed best reflected our experience of this years submissions,” Mr. Florence recalled.
Ms. Wood said the rule won’t be changed. She also downplayed suggestions that the jury had set a precedent and that future jurors will disregard the rules too. She said that every year is different and that while jurors often ask to award more than one author, until now they have always agreed on one. There will be “different books next year and it might not come up,” she said. “I’d be surprised if future juries found it necessary.”
At age 79, Ms. Atwood becomes the oldest winner of the Booker. In addition to winning in 2000, she has been on the short list for The Handmaid’s Tale in 1986; Cat’s Eye in 1989, Alias Grace, 1996 and Oryx and Crake, 2003.
The Testaments has been one of the hottest books of the year, rivalling only Harry Potter for fan frenzy and glitzy publicity events. The launch in London last month featured line ups at bookstores with some fans dressed in the distinctive red robes and white bonnets of the handmaids.
There were also panel discussions, celebrity readings, themed cocktails and even some placard-making. A reading by Ms. Atwood in London’s National Theatre sold out in hours and was broadcast to 1,300 cinemas around the world.
Whereas The Handmaid’s Tale focused mainly on one character, Offred, The Testaments takes place 15 years later and pulls together the stories of three women, including the infamous Aunt Lydia, the tyrant in charge of the handmaids. The television show is in its third season, and the makers are planning a further series based on The Testaments.
There's little doubt that the book's popularity is owing in large part to the populism of U.S. President Donald Trump. Both books portray a repressive theocracy known as the Republic of Gilead, a dystopian region of the United States where handmaids are forcibly assigned to bear children for infertile members of the ruling class.
During a press conference in London last month, Ms. Atwood said she repeatedly turned down requests to write a sequel, but changed her mind "as time moved on, and instead of moving further away from Gilead, we started moving toward it, particularly in the United States.”
Mr. Florence, who acknowledged that he hadn’t watched the TV series, said The Testaments was far more than a sequel. “I think it stands alone as a staggeringly good novel,” he said. “As sequels go, it does massively more than follow the single story that we had from Offred. This is beautiful in its depth and exploration of the world of Gilead.”
Ms. Evaristo, 60, is the first black woman to win the award. Mr. Florence described her book as “utterly magical” and added, “This book is groundbreaking and I hope encouraging and inspiring to the rest of the country.”
He also doubted that Ms. Evaristo will be overshadowed by Ms. Atwood as a co-winner.
“I think part of what this says is that we would like to give equal prominence and celebration to these two people,” he said. Ms. Evaristo “is an established writer…she is not somebody who is either totally unknown or is likely to disappear any time soon.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.