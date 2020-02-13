In China, officials face conflicting demands: halt coronavirus and revive the economy

Open this photo in gallery A resident wears a protective mask as she walks on an empty business street in Wuhan on Feb. 13, 2020. wanghe/Getty Images

Inside local government offices and at health checkpoints erected across China, the foot-soldiers in a fight against a virus outbreak have been tasked with two conflicting priorities: vanquish the virus and revive the economy.

From on high and from below, China’s leadership and its large cohort of workers have demanded a “people’s war” to halt the COVID-19 virus, while at the same time pushing the resumption of work, in hopes of restarting the flow of wages and national production output.

Caught in between are the officials and Communist Party members tasked with carrying out contradictory policies.

Those local functionaries carry little of the power or status wielded by the central government.

But their response has done more to influence the trajectory of China’s virus response than pronouncements from high-ranking leadership, including from President Xi Jinping, who has sought to limit the economic damage of measures taken to fight virus.

For those formulating local responses, however, the imminence of virus fears has directed attention to health-related restrictions above all else, part of the reason the world’s second-largest economy has shown little sign of flickering back to life as the virus death toll approaches 1,400.

Though Monday was designated the national day of returning to work, streets across China remain ghostly quiet. Even in some of the most critical manufacturing sectors, the country remains far from normal: only half the makers of hand sanitizer are back on the job, and less than two-thirds the manufacturers of medical disinfectants, China’s Ministry of Information Industry said Thursday.

Instead, in virus-stricken Hubei province as in cities and villages across China, local officials have decided the economy can wait.

“Our determination and stance are clear. There is no way the economy and production can be elevated over epidemic control,” said Peng Xiangjun, a government virus response contact person in Dawu County, about 120 kilometres north of Wuhan. He spent Thursday registering the personal information of each person entering the county.

“Given the impact and severity of the epidemic in Hubei, we’ve gathered people of all different departments to join the battle – people from high and low levels alike,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you work for an economics institute or a social affairs office, at the moment combatting the disease is the only thing you must work on.”

For officials, the professional risk of botching the virus response took dramatic form Thursday, when Beijing sacked top leadership in Hubei, replacing both Jiang Chaoliang, the secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee, and Ma Guoqiang, the top Communist Party official in Wuhan, the provincial capital and epicentre of the virus spread. Hubei’s senior leadership has been faulted for tardy and ineffective measures that squandered an early window to respond.

Open this photo in gallery A man shops in a Wuhan supermarket on Feb. 12, 2020. wanghe/Getty Images

Now, with the virus infecting people at terrific speed, economic concerns are less pressing. Construction and factory workers left at home without an income “will be able to survive for two or three months, given savings and living costs,” said Yi Bin, who works in the human resources and social security bureau in Tuanfeng, a rural county in Huanggang, one of the hardest-hit cities in Hubei. “Most of them are from countryside and they should have food stored at home,” he said.

Until Thursday, when a change in the calculation of official figures led to a huge spike in confirmed cases to more than 52,000 in China, a downward trend over several days had convinced officials that protective measures – including widespread lockdowns that have placed tens of millions of people under a form of medical house arrest – were having the desired effect.

Any act that risked undermining such progress held little appeal.

“The epidemic has just reached a turning-point,” Mr. Yi said. “Letting people go back to work will destroy everything we’ve achieved so far.”

Instead, emergency measures across China continued to grow in severity, with two of the country’s most advanced cities, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, this week passing measures allowing for the seizure of private property in service of disease control.

Mr. Yi has himself been in isolation for nearly a week, after a single case in his residential building led authorities to place all of its 100 households in isolation. He can’t see a way to get people back to work without opening new opportunity for people to make contact — and potentially spread the virus — on public transit or at work.

“Resuming production is without doubt in conflict with virus prevention — and this contradiction isn’t likely to be resolved in the near future,” Mr. Yi said.

On Thursday, Hubei officials delayed the resumption of work until Feb. 20 at the earliest. But internally, that date has already been put off until Feb. 29, a traffic bureau official in Wuhan told The Globe and Mail.

In the meantime, local authorities continue to impose new restrictions, in hopes they could help shield against further spread of the virus. In Yingshan County, another Huanggang district, all bridges except one have been closed and roadblocks installed on main streets. This week, residents were barred from buying cold and fever medicine without a doctor’s authorization, and local functionaries maintained posts across the county to enforce strict measures.

Chen Shuaiqiang, an elementary math teacher who began work at the bureau of technology, economy and information in 2018, has spent her days monitoring one of the county’s supermarkets. She counts those entering to ensure the number inside does not exceed 30, the limit set by local officials. She registers the temperature and personal information of each shopper, distributes them disposable gloves and polices their proximity, keeping people 150 centimetres apart, even in check-out lines. It can be thankless work.

When people “see someone they know, they will naturally start to chat and forget our requirements. When that happens, we step in and remind them, but then they get mad and complain,” Ms. Chen said.

Once, she detected a person with an elevated temperature and immediately called an ambulance. But “it turned out that his temperature was fine,” she said. The handheld forehead thermometers that have become ubiquitous screening tools in China regularly suffer inaccuracies.

Other problems have proven more difficult to resolve. Supermarkets want to equip their staff with protective suits and goggles. “But we don’t even have enough medical supplies in our county for medical workers helping people on the frontlines. How can I give them what they want?” Ms. Chen said. Workers have dressed in raincoats and plastic bags instead.

She, like many officials responding to the virus, has not had a day off since Jan. 21.

It’s “war,” she said. But “as for the work itself, it’s just my duty. Only if we overcome this virus can we go back to our happy lives.”

With reporting by Alexandra Li

