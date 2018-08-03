In China, trade war fears stoke new criticism over the country’s direction

Open this photo in gallery China's President Xi Jinping looks on during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 26, 2018. POOL/Reuters

Last year, a prominent Chinese economist declared that his country had shed its status as a mere emerging superpower and ascended to a position of unchallenged supremacy. China, Tsinghua University’s Hu Angang said, eclipsed U.S. economic power in 2013 and surpassed American technological might in 2015.

His triumphant conclusion was not supported by most statistics. But it came amid a swell of self-confidence in Beijing, where China’s leadership seized upon the election of Donald Trump as a moment to attain a position of new influence. Chinese president Xi Jinping went to the World Economic Forum in Davos to position himself as the leading global champion of free trade and openly spoke about China standing astride a “great era,” one where the ways of Beijing presented a “new option” for others to follow.

Now Mr. Xi’s confidence is beginning to look like hubris. Threatened by a trade war with the U.S., spurned by increasingly skeptical economic partners elsewhere and even rebuffed by potential loan recipients, the welcome for China’s corporate and diplomatic agenda is souring. At home, meanwhile, sharp new criticism has emerged of China’s posture, a rare internal rebuke that, this week, included a public petition signed by alumni of Prof. Hu’s own university to have him removed from one of the country’s most prestigious posts.

Even the financial markets offered a symbolic portent Friday of Beijing’s changing circumstances, after Japan’s stock market value overtook that of China for the first time since 2014.

The architect of at least some of the upheaval appears to be Mr. Trump, whose unyielding pursuit of tariffs has raised worries that China is being driven into a trade war it cannot win – and that part of the blame lies with Beijing for adopting a domineering posture that is now provoking global reprisal.

That was among the complaints listed by the growing list of petitioners calling for Prof. Hu’s removal in a letter warning that claims of surpassing the U.S. risk contorting domestic decision-making while also provoking “other nations' concerns, making China’s neighbours afraid of us. It will harm the country and bring calamities on the people!” (None of the signatories responded to requests for comment.)

Indeed, the spectre of a trade war has “revealed underlying weaknesses and the soft underbelly of the system,” added Tsinghua law professor Xu Zhangrun, in a searing essay published in late July. Prof. Xu faulted Mr. Xi for “overweening pride” and ”vanity politics” that the professor called “odious.”

His writing, broadly shared among Chinese intellectuals, crystallized some of the internal apprehensions about China’s course under Mr. Xi. (Among Prof. Xu’s demands are the restoration of presidential term limits, the abandonment of the cult of personality around Mr. Xi, the publication of officials’ personal assets, the cessation of “wasteful” international aid and to allow new discussion of the events around the June 4, 1989 deaths around Tiananmen Square.)

The country’s elites are “feeling disappointed, anxious, angry, helpless, and dissatisfied with their increasingly powerful leader,” wrote Minxin Pei, a scholar of Chinese politics at California’s Claremont McKenna College, in an online commentary. Mr. Xi’s ambition for China’s “revival as a world power,” he wrote, has been revealed as hollow through the ongoing trade dispute, which has underscored the depth of Chinese reliance on the U.S.

“Far from a rejuvenated hegemon poised to reshape the global economy, Xi’s China has been exposed as a giant with feet of clay.”

Concerns inside China have emerged in parallel with a foreign re-evaluation of Beijing and its intentions. The most recent U.S. National Defense Strategy called China “a strategic competitor using predatory economics to intimidate its neighbours.” Germany, concerned about Chinese corporate raiding, enacted legislation providing Berlin new powers to block foreign acquisitions. Australian lawmakers have written new rules to counter foreign political influence. Canada is working with intelligence allies to block next-generation Chinese telecommunications technology.

In Pakistan, meanwhile, China has been accused of “reckless lending.” Myanmar is moving to vastly diminish the size of a port project backed by Chinese money over debt concerns, Reuters reported this week.

“Donald Trump’s trade war has galvanized all the previous misgivings which different countries in the west have toward China,” said Willy Lam, a Hong Kong-based expert in Chinese elite politics who is a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation in Washington.

Those external difficulties have provided an opening for internal dissent. Mr. Xi “retains power as the number one, but his authority has been severely dented,” Mr. Lam said. “That means the degree to which people respect him as a worthy leader of China.”