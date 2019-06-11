In Hong Kong, thousands spend night on streets as legislators prepare to advance extradition bill

Open this photo in gallery Police officers stand guard outside the Legislative Council building as people protest the extradition bill with China in Hong Kong, China June 11, 2019. THOMAS PETER/Reuters

As midnight slipped past, the rain relented and the impromptu choir on a downtown Hong Kong overpass continued its refrain.

“Sing Alleluia to the Lord,” they sang, repeating the hymn for hours as they delivered a benediction on the crowds gathered on the sidewalks and green spaces that surround the city’s Legislative Council building.

On Wednesday, legislators are expected to complete second reading of an extradition bill that will make it easier for authorities in China to legally seize people from Hong Kong. The bill could be passed by the end of the month, political analysts say.

Story continues below advertisement

The issue has divided Hong Kong, with hundreds of thousands signing a petition in support, and hundreds of thousands more – a million joined a Sunday march, by organizers’ count – taking to the streets to protest legislation they see as dangerous to the city’s freedoms.

On Tuesday night, the crowds began to gather after work: Thousands of people clad in black shirts and sneakers to demonstrate ahead of an impromptu day of action Wednesday, which is expected to bring large numbers of demonstrators back into Hong Kong amid widespread calls for people to leave work and school for the day.

People are “angry. Very angry,” said Nicole Cheng, 22, who came Tuesday night dressed in black and prepared to stay up all night. “Because the government doesn’t listen at all.”

The Christian songs added a sombre note to the wait, as protesters glanced nervously at lines of police with riot shields and helmets. At nearby Tamar Park, a man with a small megaphone warned that police might turn off the lights and “do something in the dark.”

“I don’t know what the government would do – 30 years ago in China, they shot at a lot of students,” said Shirley Kowk, a high school office worker who held a small white flower as she sang the Christian song.

“We believe that our Lord in heaven is looking down at us and will protect us,” she said.

By 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, there was no sign of violence. People watched videos on phones and read books. A couple embraced with a long kiss. A few people handed out bottles of water and Snickers bars.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the wait was rife with nervous expectation, stoked in part by protesters yelling at police who searched bags.

Unlike the co-ordinated Sunday demonstration that filled three kilometres of streets with an orderly procession, calls to protest this week emerged from numerous places, with a wide variety of proposed actions. Some called for people to assemble on the streets. Others called for a general strike. Still others suggested a mass withdrawal of U.S. dollars as a way to affect the region’s foreign reserves.

The sheer number of calls for civil disobedience threatened to open a new chapter of disarray for a city that has long prided itself on its orderly conduct. Local media reported death threats against Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, who has pushed forward the extradition bill with Beijing’s backing.

Among the groups pledging action were small businesses – bakeries and law firms among them – saying they would close up shop, as well as church groups, student associations and workers alliances. Major banks and consultancies advised their employees to use flexible work arrangements in anticipation of disruptions to the city’s downtown core Wednesday, its commercial heart studded with some of the world’s wealthiest financial institutions.

“With Hong Kong being a financial city and society very polarized at the moment, we don’t expect a complete or near complete participation from all schools and companies. But every little bit helps,” said Jason Y. Ng, convenor of the Progressive Lawyers Group.

“We’re doing all this because we genuinely worry about what the extradition bill may do to our personal safety and free expression. But more importantly, we are pushing back because we want to send a message to the government and Beijing that we won’t take this lying down.”

Story continues below advertisement

Political leadership in Hong Kong and Beijing have shown no willingness to alter the extradition bill or delay its passage.

The legal amendments would allow Hong Kong to extradite those accused of serious crimes to jurisdictions with which it has no formal extradition agreements – including mainland China.

Though the bill is intended to allow for extradition only in the case of serious criminal allegations, lawyers and protesters alike say they are concerned Chinese courts, which answer to the Communist Party, will fabricate accusations in order to secure the arrest of people on political grounds.

“People have a strong feeling that the passage of the bill will significantly remove the firewall between the two systems, and would expose Hong Kong people to the realistic danger of being sent back to China for trial,” said Albert Ho, a lawyer and former legislator.

That prospect has made the bill a focal point for unease over Beijing’s efforts to integrate the city into the mainland. Hong Kong was promised a high degree of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” formulation when it was handed over to Chinese control in 1997. The city retains a dramatically different social and political environment, with open Internet access, respected courts and freedom to assemble and express the kinds of critical thought that would result in arrest and imprisonment for people in China.

But China under president Xi Jinping has pursued an increasingly assertive foreign policy, and worry has grown that Hong Kong’s liberties are eroding as Beijing exerts control. In 2014, Beijing rejected demands for greater local democratic control that led protesters to take over city streets for three months during the so-called “Umbrella Revolution.” A new bridge and high-speed rail links have made Hong Kong a node on China’s national infrastructure network.

Story continues below advertisement

The extradition bill promises to forge new judicial links, too, between Hong Kong and China.

Political analysts say its passage is a foregone conclusion.

Still, “we just feel that we should stand up and say no,” said Mr. Ho. “That is all we can do now, and it’s the only thing that we should do.”

Among those standing Tuesday night was Henry Kam, a recent university graduate. “Although I can’t do anything because they are so strong,” he said, referring to China, “I can be one of those who join the protest. Power comes from people coming together.”

Near him stood James Kwok, who arrived near the Legislative Council with a backpack filled with provisions: a Nalgene bottle, a spare T-shirt, a bag of almonds, some Coke bottle candy and a sheaf of resumes – he joined the protest after a successful interview, to begin a job as a high school teacher in the fall.

He expected to be up all night.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t need to sleep,” he said, ”because we are young.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.