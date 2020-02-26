In Iran and China, the authoritarian instinct to deny and obfuscate has only aided the spread of covid-19

Open this photo in gallery In this Monday Feb. 24, 2020, image made from video, the head of Iran's counter-coronavirus task force, Iraj Harirchi, left, wipes his face during a press briefing with government spokesman Ali Rabiei, in Tehran, Iran. Harirchi, has tested positive for the virus himself, authorities announced Tuesday, amid concerns the outbreak may be far wider than officially acknowledged. The Canadian Press

Iraj Harirchi was trying to look confident and in control. Except that he kept coughing and sweating.

Mr. Harirchi, Iran’s deputy minister of health, gave a televised press conference on Monday – alongside chief government spokesman Ali Rabiei – aimed at calming fears about the rapid spread of the coronavirus inside the Islamic Republic.

Rumours of a deadly outbreak that had killed 50 people in the holy city of Qom were false, Mr. Harirchi told the assembled media. Mr. Harirchi said he would resign if the number of deaths was even half that high.

Story continues below advertisement

“The situation is almost stable in the country,” he said between coughs and wipes at his brow with a handkerchief. Wearing no mask, Mr. Harirchi sat immediately next to Mr. Rabiei – a top aide to President Hassan Rouhani – as they jointly addressed a room full of journalists and officials.

On Tuesday, Mr. Harirchi posted a video from his bed at home, where he is now in quarantine – himself a victim of the coronavirus, which is also known as covid-19. “We will be victorious in our combat against this virus within the next few weeks,” he said in the video.

Mr. Harirchi’s brave words will be of little comfort to most Iranians. Just last month, the regime showed it was willing to lie to the public for days about the fact its military had shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane near Tehran.

Iran’s early handling of the outbreak – the government’s instinct to pretend all was well in the face of incontrovertible evidence to the contrary – is eerily reminiscent of China’s, where the ruling Communist Party denied and obfuscated for weeks before finally admitting the severity of the threat.

China’s belated but full-scale response – the quarantining of entire cities and the rapid construction of new purpose-built hospitals – has earned it admiration in some quarters (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, had praised China for setting “a new standard” with its response, while U.S. President Donald Trump has said China is “working very hard”). But there’s little question that the secrecy impulse of authoritarian regimes has aided the incubation and spread of covid-19.

After Li Wenliang, the Wuhan doctor who would later become the virus’s most famous victim, first raised the alarm online on Dec. 30, he was called in for interrogation by the local Public Security Bureau and accused of “spreading rumours” that “disturbed the social order.” And while China did inform the WHO about the existence of a new coronavirus on Dec. 31, the government initially decided not to tell its own people.

Foreshadowing Mr. Harirchi’s decision six weeks later to go ahead with the press conference in Tehran, officials in the city of Wuhan and province of Hubei went ahead with the biggest event on their political calendar – the annual meeting of local Communist Party officials, which took place from Jan. 12 to 17. More than 2,400 people attended a series of overlapping Communist Party meetings in Wuhan that week.

Story continues below advertisement

During the five-day Communist Party meeting, Wuhan’s health commission announced zero new cases, and coverage of coronavirus disappeared from the front pages of local newspapers. Two days later, on Sunday, Jan. 19, Wuhan’s health commission suddenly announced 136 new cases at once. Four days later, all travel in and out of Wuhan was halted.

“Politics first. Stability preservation first. In such an environment, science can only sit by and watch,” a Wuhan-based journalist who uses the pen name Da Shiji wrote for the Hong-Kong-based China Media Watch. “The scientific results could not be clearer, and the authorities likely had a decent grasp of the real situation. But nevertheless they could not speak the truth, and they spared no effort in keeping the outbreak under wraps.”

Iran’s official death toll from the outbreak rose by four on Wednesday to 19, making it the second-highest after China, which has lost more than 2,700 citizens. (Northeastern Italy, with 357 confirmed cases, officially has a bigger outbreak than Iran, which has 139 officially recognized cases; though with 11 dead, Italy has fewer fatalities so far.)

Qom has the makings of the next Wuhan, with cases now rippling through the Middle East connected to travellers who visited the Shia holy city, and neighbouring countries scrambling to react. Coronavirus cases linked to travellers who visited Iran have been found among the country’s neighbours and allies – including Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman – many of which are ill-equipped to deal with a severe health crisis.

Mr. Rabiei, the Iranian government spokesman who sat beside Mr. Harirchi at the Monday press conference, was seen coughing through a televised appearance of his own the next day, and was later noticeably absent from a meeting of a government coronavirus task force that was chaired by Mr. Rouhani.

“Censorship. It can have deadly consequences,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a Tuesday press conference in Washington. “Had China permitted its own and foreign journalists and medical personnel to speak and investigate freely, Chinese officials and other nations would have been far better prepared to address the challenge.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Pompeo went on to paint Iran with much the same brush. “The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak in that country.”

Authoritarian regimes have had their weaknesses, and some strengths, revealed by the coronavirus outbreak. For Canada and most other democracies, the system tests still lie ahead.

The effectiveness of Italy’s measures – which borrow heavily from China’s tactics, albeit with a much faster reaction time – will become clear with time. In several European countries, travellers who had recently visited northeastern Italy were asked to remain at home and self-isolate. At least four schools in England were closed for the week after students and teachers returned from February holidays in Italy.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – which the Trump administration is seeking to slash the budget of – warned Americans on Tuesday that they should prepare for a coronavirus outbreak inside the United States. “It’s not so much of a question if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen,” a CDC official said.

“They say this virus is a democratic one, it doesn’t distinguish between the rich and poor, and between those in power and not in power,” Mr. Harirchi said in the video from his home quarantine. “Look after yourselves.”