In Lebanon, renewed conflict in Syria threatens a fragile peace

For seven years, Lebanon has defied long odds and remained at peace while neighbouring Syria has been torn apart by war.

Many Lebanese are worried that peace in this tiny multiconfessional state – which still bears the scars of its own 1975-1990 civil war – is now in jeopardy, as a regional power struggle widens and the United States and its allies plot military strikes to punish the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad for its alleged use of chemical weapons.

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah fuelled those concerns with a speech on Friday in which he slammed Israel for an April 9 airstrike that killed 14 Iranians at an airbase in Syria. Mr. Nasrallah said Iran and Israel were now in “direct confrontation.”

That’s bad news for Lebanon, where Hezbollah is both the strongest military power and a proxy for Iran. Israeli military analysts recently told The Globe and Mail they see no way to deal with Iran’s growing military presence in Syria without also confronting Hezbollah in its south Lebanon stronghold.

The showdown between Israel and Iran is a dangerous subplot to the dramatic face-off between the United States and Russia over how to deal with the Kremlin-backed Assad regime.

The United States, Britain and France continued to prepare for a military strike expected to begin over the weekend, with warships from all three countries converging on the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations warned again on Friday that any action against Syria would be “fraught with grave repercussions for global security.” Moscow, which has troops, planes and warships − as well as formidable air-defense units − deployed in Syria to support Mr. al-Assad’s regime, has warned that it could retaliate against U.S. ships and planes if Russian troops are threatened.

That warning appears to have been heeded, at least in part, as U.S. President Donald Trump has slowed what initially looked like a rush toward war in order to give the Pentagon time to prepare a target list that would punish Mr. al-Assad’s forces for an alleged chemical-weapons attack while avoiding a direct clash with Russia. A Kremlin spokesman said this week that a “deconfliction” hotline established to avoid accidental military clashes between the United States and Russia remained in use “by both sides,” even as tensions skyrocketed after the apparent chemical attack on April 7 in Douma, a rebel-held town on the outskirts of Damascus.

However, less care is being taken to prevent a clash with Iran, which Mr. Trump and his national security adviser John Bolton seem anxious to confront, but which − via its influence over Hezbollah − is an essential party to maintaining peace in Lebanon.

Like Russia, Iran has been instrumental in helping Mr. al-Assad maintain a grip on power he once seemed on the verge of losing. While Russia has provided the air strength that has aided the advance of pro-regime forces, Iran and its proxies have been the key force on the ground.

Iranian advisers are believed to be at many of the Syrian military bases Mr. Trump may be thinking of attacking.

Iran’s growing presence in Syria has already drawn repeated Israeli airstrikes, including an April 9 attack in which Israeli jets operating from Lebanese airspace fired missiles at Syria’s T-4 airbase. At least 14 Iranians were killed.

Iran has promised vengeance for that attack, threatening to “turn Haifa and Tel Aviv into dust.” Any escalation against Israel, or against U.S. special forces operating in eastern Syria, would almost certainly involve Hezbollah.

“Attacking the T-4 airport is a pivotal incident in the history of the region that can’t be ignored,” Mr. Nasrallah said in a televised address carried by Hezbollah’s Al-Manar channel. “You made a historic mistake and a great folly which brings you into direct confrontation with Iran.” The speech contained some of Mr. Nasrallah’s strongest rhetoric since Hezbollah fought a month-long war against Israel in 2006 that devastated much of southern Lebanon.

Even before Mr. Nasrallah spoke, worries were growing that Lebanon might be sucked into the swirling conflict next door.

Basem Shabb, an MP from Lebanon’s pro-Western Future Movement, said Lebanon had managed to remain a “demilitarized zone” throughout Syria’s civil war largely because of former U.S. president Barack Obama’s desire to improve relations with Iran. The Obama White House tacitly accepted Hezbollah’s role in Lebanon and its intervention in support of Mr. al-Assad in Syria, and Hezbollah looked away as U.S. aid helped rebuild the Lebanese army into a credible fighting force that could one day be a counterweight to Hezbollah.

That cold peace may be over, particularly if Mr. Trump and Mr. Bolton follow through on their declared ambitions to terminate the pact Mr. Obama negotiated to freeze Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of some Western economic sanctions.

“With the Trump Administration, it has become more difficult to keep the situation in Lebanon as it was,” Mr. Shabb said. “Lebanon is a fault line again.”

Like much of the rest of the world, Lebanon is deeply divided about what happened in Douma, and what should happen next in Syria, where seven years of civil war have already killed more than 500,000 people and driven millions more from their homes.

Lebanon has been divided for decades into pro-Western and pro-Syrian camps about equal in size. Pro-Western Lebanese − who blame Damascus for a string of assassinations in their own country − have no trouble believing the Assad regime would use chemical weapons against its own people. “Many Lebanese don’t need to wait for some investigation of the chemical attack to reach their own verdict on the Syrian regime,” Mr. Shabb said, referring to a team of inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that have begun arriving in Syria.

Meanwhile, pro-Syrian Lebanese, especially Shia Muslims living in the Hezbollah-dominated south of the country, have been bombarded with the narrative that the attack on Douma was a hoax perpetrated by anti-Assad forces. “Even reality is perceived differently in different parts of Lebanon,” said Imad Salamey, an associate professor of political science and international affairs at the Lebanese American University. “Different narratives, different realities.”

Moscow escalated its own information campaign on Friday, when a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense alleged that Russia had proof the attack was staged by the White Helmets − a civilian rescue group working on the ground in Syria − under the orders of the British government.

Britain, which is already at odds with Russia over Moscow’s alleged role in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, dismissed the allegation of its involvement in the Douma attack. Karen Pierce, Britain’s Ambassador to the UN, called it a “grotesque, blatant lie.”

Mr. Nasrallah delivered a message similar to the Kremlin’s in his speech on Al-Manar. He told Hezbollah’s faithful that the crisis in Syria was a “play,” and that no chemical weapons were used in the Syrian army’s assault on Douma. The battle for Douma ended on Sunday, when fighters from the Saudi-backed Army of Islam militia agreed to surrender the town to pro-Assad forces. Russian troops entered Douma on Thursday, and the Syrian flag was raised there a few hours later.

It’s unclear what evidence will remain in Douma for the OPCW to examine. The inspectors have a mandate to determine whether chemical weapons were used, but not to assess blame for any attack.

Even when at peace, Lebanon is a country constantly on edge, a place where checkpoints bar the roads to the homes of prominent politicians, and where cars are swept for bombs before they can be parked near large shopping malls or hotels. In Sunni neighbourhoods of Beirut, images of former prime minister Rafik Hariri (father of current Prime Minister Saad Hariri) are omnipresent: a reminder of his 2005 assassination, for which many in Lebanon and the West blame Mr. al-Assad and Hezbollah.

Tensions are again rising ahead of a May 6 election that will pit politicians backed by the United States and Saudi Arabia against those aligned with Syria and Iran.

Prof. Salamey said he saw two options for Mr. Trump on how to deal with Syria and the wider region. He could move to restore U.S. influence in the Middle East with a prolonged military operation, and a follow-up political strategy, that would force Iran and Russia to “change their calculations.” Or the United States should stand down and admit the region is now under the sway of Moscow and Tehran.

“He has to have a political strategy first. You have to know what you want to achieve, and what you’re willing to pay for it in Syria, in Iraq, in Lebanon,” Prof. Salamey said, adding that it would change nothing if the United States simply fired another round of cruise missiles at Syria, as Mr. Trump ordered after a previous chemical-weapons attack, almost a year to the day before the incident in Douma.

“If this will be a move like the other moves − a hit-and-run kind of move − it will probably cause more damages than benefits. Assad will continue business as usual. He will continue to attack, and will continue to be backed by Iran and Russia.”