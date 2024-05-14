In testimony, Michael Cohen recounts how reimbursements from Donald Trump were paid

Open this photo in gallery: Michael Cohen, seated at right, appears with Donald Trump on the presidential campaign trail in September, 2016.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Donald Trump finalized the details of reimbursing Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer, for a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during a meeting in the Oval Office the month after Mr. Trump took office as U.S. president, Mr. Cohen testified Tuesday.

In his second day on the stand at Mr. Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial, Mr. Cohen repeatedly placed his former boss squarely at the centre of the scheme to pay off Ms. Daniels and falsify business records to cover it up.

Recounting a visit to the White House in February, 2017, Mr. Cohen said Mr. Trump “asked me if I needed money” and then confirmed that Mr. Cohen would get “a cheque for January and February.” It was all part of the plan to pay Mr. Cohen back for a US$130,000 payment he made to Ms. Daniels to stop her speaking publicly before the 2016 election about a one-night stand she says she had with Mr. Trump a decade earlier, he said.

Mr. Cohen said the payments were disguised as legal retainers but were not actually that. Under questioning from prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, Mr. Cohen agreed that every one of the documents in question – his invoices and cheques to him signed by Mr. Trump – were “false records.”

He also backed prosecutors’ other contention, that the payment to Ms. Daniels, as well as an earlier payoff by the publisher of the National Enquirer to alleged former Trump mistress Karen McDougal, were done to influence the election.

The Daniels payoff was “to ensure that the story would not come out, would not affect Mr. Trump’s chances of becoming president,” and was made “at the direction of Donald J. Trump,” he said. The McDougal payment, he said, was similarly to “ensure that the possibility of Mr. Trump succeeding in the election – that this would not be a hindrance.”

The famously aggressive Mr. Cohen, who repeatedly taunted Mr. Trump on Twitter in the lead-up to the trial, has been relatively subdued and focused during the prosecution’s questioning. He is expected to face a blistering cross-examination from Mr. Trump’s lawyers later in the day. Much of their strategy depends on painting Mr. Cohen as a serial liar whom the jury cannot trust.

The former president on Tuesday again brought a large entourage with him to the courthouse, including politicians vying to be his vice-presidential running mate and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is relying on Mr. Trump is keep his job amid a rebellion from fellow Republicans.

Mr. Johnson told reporters without evidence that the prosecution of Mr. Trump was intended to “provide cover” for President Joe Biden ahead of this year’s election. Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy complained that court was a “bore” and also “straight out of a Kafka novel.” North Dakota Governor Doug Bergham called the proceedings a “scam [sic] trial.”

Mr. Trump described the cold court as “an icebox.” Judge Juan Merchan has refused requests to turn up the heat despite New York’s chilly spring.

In the long lineup of members of the public outside the courthouse, one woman sold her spot in the public gallery of the courtroom for US$350.

Inside court, Mr. Cohen recounted that, in the year he was receiving reimbursement from Mr. Trump, he actually did little work from him. Instead, he sold his access to the then-president to various companies for US$4-million in “consulting” fees.

Early in 2018, as the details of the payment to Ms. Daniels became public, Mr. Cohen ran interference for Mr. Trump. In text messages, he told Ms. Daniels’s lawyer to “write a strong denial” that the payoff had happened and wrote a second statement for her himself. These statements are still used by Mr. Trump to claim that he never slept with her.

He also lied to reporters and tried to book Ms. Daniels on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to make her false denials in person, Mr. Cohen said.

It all came crashing down in April of that year, he said, when the FBI raided the Park Avenue hotel room Mr. Cohen was staying at while his apartment underwent renovations. A phone call with Mr. Trump after the raid was the last time the pair spoke, he said.

“‘Don’t worry. I’m the president of the United States. There’s nothing here. Everything’s going to be okay. Stay tough. You’re going to be okay,’” Mr. Cohen quoted Mr. Trump as telling him.

Court saw an e-mail from Robert Costello, a lawyer connected to Rudy Giuliani, one of Mr. Trump’s lawyers at the time, reassuring Mr. Cohen that he could maintain a “back channel” to Mr. Trump and that he had “friends in high places.”'

Mr. Cohen said he finally turned on Mr. Trump after his wife and two grown children confronted him. “‘Why are you holding on to this loyalty? What are you doing? We’re supposed to be your first loyalty,’” he said they told him.

Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty to a string of charges, including violating federal elections laws in relation to the Daniels payment and unrelated tax evasion, and served time in federal prison. He also helped several subsequent investigations into Mr. Trump.

Ms. Hoffinger also spent much of the day having Mr. Cohen admit to his serial lying and corrupt dealings in a bid to pre-empt the defence raising these issues. Among others, Mr. Cohen lied to Congress about a plan to build a Trump tower in Moscow and to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia.

The prosecution also had Mr. Cohen describe his podcast, on which he frequently talks about Mr. Trump and once hosted Stormy Daniels, and two books he has written. The defence has previously suggested Mr. Cohen’s motive for incriminating Mr. Trump is to cash in.

Mr. Cohen said that, despite everything, he had some “very interesting great times” working for Mr. Trump and “I don’t regret” taking the job. But he said he did wish he had not repeatedly broken the law and various ethical standards.

“I regret doing things for him that I should not have – lying, bullying people,” Mr. Cohen said. “To keep the loyalty and to do the things that he had asked me to do, I violated my moral compass and I suffered the penalty.”

