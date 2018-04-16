In wake of air strikes, France’s Macron leads Western effort to organize Syria peace strategy

After firing more than 100 missiles at Syria, Western allies are now trying to co-ordinate a peace process that would end the seven-year long conflict but could still leave Bashar al-Assad in power.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been leading the effort and on Monday he said Western allies have a responsibility to the Syrian people to help them build a free society once the civil war has ended.

During a press conference after meeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Élysée Palace, Mr. Macron offered to act as a mediator between the West and Mr. al-Assad’s main backers, Russia and Iran, as well as Turkey, which has been fighting Kurdish forces in northern Syria who have been aligned to the U.S. “Peace won’t happen in Syria until we have certainty that all minorities are represented,” he said

This will be the latest in many attempts at ending the war. The United Nations has been pursuing a peace process for two years which would include constitutional reform and elections, but talks have broken down. The European Union is hoping to revive the UN process when EU foreign ministers meet next week to discuss Syria and put pressure on Russia to involve the Syrian government in the talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held meetings with Mr. al-Assad, Iran and Turkey in the hopes of structuring a power-sharing arrangement but that too has failed.

The West had for years been calling for Mr. al-Assad’s removal and used that as a pretext to back rebels battling the regime. But that has been quietly dropped as Syrian forces, with Russian and Iranian help, have gained the upper hand. Now Mr. al-Assad looks stronger than ever and Mr. Macron is suggesting working with Russia and Iran on a solution. That, too, seems difficult given the growing mistrust between Russia and the West, compounded by the military strikes which Russia has insisted were illegal.

During Monday’s press conference, Mr. Macron defended Friday’s missile strikes, saying it was a legitimate action against the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons. And he said the West will continue to fight Islamic State in the country until that battle is won. But, he added, the West will continue to have a responsibility to the Syrian people after the civil conflict ends. That responsibility includes helping develop a constitutional and political framework that will allow Syrians living in the country, as well as those forced into exile around the world, to “decide freely their future political regime and assure a constitutional structure that permits an inclusive solution.”

Mr. Macron made no mention of the removal of President al-Assad and he joined British Prime Minister Theresa May in insisting that Friday’s military action was not “about regime change.” U.S. President Donald Trump has also been lukewarm about removing Mr. al-Assad as a priority and Mr. Trump recently indicated he wanted to pull U.S. forces out of the area.

The French President appears to be treading a careful line on Syria. He led the call for the missile strikes and he has harshly condemned the al-Assad regime, saying it was an enemy of the Syrian people.

Mr. Macron was also the first Western leader to speak with Mr. Putin after the missile attacks and he urged the Russian leader to engage in more dialogue “to bring peace and stability back to Syria.” On Monday, Mr. Macron also offered to work with Russia and Turkey on humanitarian relief efforts in Syria.

It’s unclear how far his appeals will go. Russia has long backed Mr. al-Assad, and securing his position − and protecting Russia’s military presence in the country − will be key.

While Mr. Macron was outlining a peaceful way forward, Ms. May was defending the air strikes in the British Parliament where she accused the al-Assad regime of committing a horrifying act with its alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian city of Douma earlier this month. “Innocent families – seeking shelter in underground bunkers – found dead with foam in their mouths, burns to their eyes and their bodies surrounded by a chlorine-like odour,” Ms. May told MPs.

She said it was clear that only the al-Assad regime could have carried out the attack with Russia’s help. And she blamed both Syria and Russia for preventing UN chemical-weapons inspectors from reaching the site of the attack. That delay was one reason the Western allies had to act quickly with the military strikes, she said. “We cannot wait to alleviate further humanitarian suffering caused by chemical weapons attacks.”

U.S. officials have also expressed concern that Russians may have visited the site and removed evidence. Russian and Syrian forces have denied holding up the inspectors or tampering with evidence and both have said the chemical attack never took place.

The head of the international Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Monday that Syrian and Russian forces had cited security issues for delays in allowing inspectors to reach the site of the alleged gas attack. Russian officials have said the inspectors will be permitted entry on Wednesday.