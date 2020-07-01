 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

Independent review of St. Louis police procedures planned

St. Louis, Missouri, United States
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The St. Louis Police Department will undergo an independent, outside review of its operations in an effort to improve community policing, protect civil rights and reduce violent crime, city officials said Wednesday.

The review was announced by Mayor Lyda Krewson, Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards, and Police Commissioner Chief John Hayden, in partnership with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

“This is about acknowledging that Black Lives Matter, and that in our City, far too many Black lives are lost to violence,” Krewson said in a statement. “It is about believing that community policing and the duty to intervene are essential, and that continued de-escalation, implicit bias, and racial equity training are critical.”

Story continues below advertisement

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a similar review of the county police force on Monday, with comparable goals.

St. Louis often has one of the nation’s highest murder rates. The city and county also have been roiled by protests and violence, including during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Four police officers were shot and a retired St. Louis County police captain was killed while responding to looting at a pawnshop when protests turned violent earlier this month.

The region also saw weeks of violence when 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was Black, was killed by a white police officer in Ferguson in 2014, and again in 2017 when a white former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, was acquitted in the death of a Black suspect.

The St. Louis city police also have been in a long-standing dispute with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Black woman, who has sued the city, police union and others, alleging that they are part of a co-ordinated and racist conspiracy to force her out of office.

The St. Louis city review, which is scheduled to start this month, will focus on cultural diagnosis, resource allocation, tools and technologies, crime control strategies and collaboration, the news release said.

“This is a valuable opportunity to bring on fresh ideas and new approaches that worked successfully in other cities and provide us with an analysis and recommendations to improve our departments and our community,” Krewson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Charles Ramsey, a Black retired Philadelphia and Washington D.C. police chief, will lead the review. He led a similar effort in Chicago in 2016 after controversy erupted when a video was released showing a white officer fatally shooting a Black man, Laquan McDonald. Ramsey was co-leader of President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

Ramsey and Daniel Oates, former police chief in Aurora, Colorado, and Miami Beach, Florida, will conduct the county review.

Both reviews are being funded by the Regional Business Council and member companies of Civic Progress, an organization of top executives from the region’s largest private sector employees.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies