India easing clampdown and media blackout after stripping Kashmir of autonomy

India easing clampdown and media blackout after stripping Kashmir of autonomy

New Delhi, India
The Associated Press
Kashmiri Muslims hold placards and shout pro-freedom slogans during a demonstration after Friday prayers amid curfew like restrictions in Srinagar, India. Hundreds of people have held a street protest in Indian-controlled Kashmir as India's government assured the Supreme Court that the situation in the disputed region is being reviewed daily and unprecedented security restrictions will be removed over the next few days.

The Associated Press

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have begun restoring landline phone services after a nearly two-week unprecedented security crackdown and news blackout following a decision to downgrade the majority-Muslim region’s autonomy.

Administrator Shahid Choudhary says restrictions are being lifted in most areas and government offices will open on Saturday for service delivery.

Security forces that blanketed the region remain on high alert as hundreds of people took to the streets for an anti-India protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, the main city in the divided Himalayan region.

The U.N. Security Council met to discuss Kashmir for the first time in decades, and Pakistan’s ambassador said the session showed that people in the region “may be locked up … but their voices were heard today.”

