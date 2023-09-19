Open this photo in gallery: Security personnel stand guard in front of the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi on September 19, 2023.ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images

After Ottawa expelled a senior Indian diplomat amid allegations New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil, India responded in kind Tuesday, while describing the claims by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “absurd” and “unsubstantiated.”

Mr. Trudeau told parliament Monday that Canada has credible intelligence “agents of the government of India” carried out the mid-June fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia.

As part of its response, Ottawa expelled Pavan Kumar Rai, the senior-most member in Canada of New Delhi’s Research and Analysis Wing, the Indian foreign intelligence agency.

Within hours, India did the same, expelling an as-yet unidentified “senior Canadian diplomat.” In a statement, the country’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the person “has been asked to leave India within the next five days,” adding their expulsion reflected the government’s “growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”

Cameron Mackay, Canada’s High Commissioner to India, was summoned by the foreign ministry Tuesday to receive the news.

In a separate statement posted online, New Delhi described Mr. Trudeau’s allegations, which he made in person to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit earlier this month, as “absurd and motivated.”

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA statement said. “The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern.”

It expressed “deep concern” that Canadian political figures have “openly expressed sympathy” for Sikh separatists and accused Canada of giving space “to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organized crime.”

Khalistan is the name used by many separatists for a potential homeland in India’s northern state of Punjab, the birthplace of the Sikh religion, which borders Pakistan. Canada is home to more Sikhs than anywhere else outside India, and a major hub for the independence movement, something that has long attracted the ire of New Delhi, which has outlawed the Khalistan movement and regards adherents as extremists or even terrorists.

Prior to his death, Mr. Nijjar had been accused by India of terrorism and conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab. New Delhi had offered a reward equivalent to $16,200 for information leading to his arrest.

Mr. Nijjar, who promoted Sikh independence in Canada and urged Indians to vote in a non-binding referendum on whether Punjab should secede from the rest of India, was alerted by Canadian intelligence as early as last year about a potential plot to kill him, according to his lawyer and the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSOC)

“India is very scared of Sikhs in Canada and their influence,” Balpreet Singh, a spokesman for WSOC, told The Globe and Mail earlier this year. He added there was “real fear” among the community that India was engaged in targeted killings, pointing to a number of suspicious deaths around the world of those linked to the Khalistan movement.

The issue of Sikh activism has long been a thorn in India-Canada relations, which have worsened significantly under Mr. Trudeau. New Delhi regards Ottawa as soft on terrorism and wants to see it do more to rein in the separatist movement, while Canadian officials argue that provided Khalistan activists are peaceful, then they are simply exercising their civil rights, and there is nothing the government can do to stop this.

In India, Mr. Trudeau is often denounced by the media as soft on terrorism and Canada-based Sikhs blamed for unrest in the Punjab. During a visit to New Delhi this month for the G20, Mr. Trudeau did not get an official bilateral meeting with Mr. Modi and appeared to be given short shrift by the Indian leader, a purported “humiliation” that was played up in the local press.

Ahead of that summit, some analysts suggested the Khalistan issue was overblown, pointing to growing ties between Canada and India, as well as work being done on a new trade deal. But on Sept. 1, talks on that agreement were suspended, and no announcements of any progress were made while Mr. Trudeau and Trade Minister Mary Ng were in New Delhi, a sign that tensions in the political side of the relationship had begun to weigh on economic ties.

Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Modi had a tense exchange on the sidelines of the summit, during which the Indian leader accused Sikhs in Canada of “promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship,” according to an Indian readout.

Ottawa said Mr. Trudeau had briefed both U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the allegations, and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will discuss them with her G7 counterparts at the United Nations in New York.

The White House has yet to comment. Speaking Tuesday, a U.K. government spokesperson said London was “in close touch with our Canadian partners,” while Australia’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply concerned” by Mr. Trudeau’s claims and had conveyed this to India.

When the United Kingdom accused Moscow of attempting to kill double agent Sergei Skripal in Canterbury in 2018 with the nerve agent Novichok, multiple countries, including Canada, expelled Russian diplomats in protest. The United States and others have also offered strong support to Ottawa regarding allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian politics.

Countries may be less willing to take a hard line against India, however. Many Western powers have courted New Delhi both as a potential political counterweight to Beijing and a new economic partner as the Chinese economy has struggled post-COVID pandemic and India’s has boomed.

With files from Robert Fife and Steven Chase in Ottawa, and Reuters