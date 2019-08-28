 Skip to main content

World India to hire tens of thousands of government workers in Kashmir

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

India to hire tens of thousands of government workers in Kashmir

NEW DELHI
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, left, and Jammu and Kashmir state governor Satya Pal Malik, right attend on Aug. 15, 2019.

TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/Getty Images

Indian authorities said they plan to hire tens of thousands of government workers in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir after stripping the region of its decadeslong special status.

New Delhi-appointed Gov. Satya Pal Malik says officials planning to fill up “50,000 vacancies in various government departments in the next few months.”

At a press conference Wednesday, Malik also announced a plan to help apple farmers. Indian authorities believe it will expand the region’s economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Indian officials have characterized their surprise move to strip Kashmir’s special constitutional status as a way to boost its economic potential. It comes as India has seen a slowdown in its economy.

Many people in Kashmir believe the loss of special status has nothing to do with the economy and see it as a form of aggression from the Indian government.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter