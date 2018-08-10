Indian-born chess prodigy wins fight to stay in Britain

Open this photo in gallery In a photo provided by his family, Shreyas Royal, 8, plays the ceremonial first move for Magnus Carlsen, center, against Vishy Anand at a chess tournament in London in 2017. Royal, who has been called Britain’s “greatest chess prospect in a generation,” must return to India when his father’s work visa runs out next month, according to Britain’s Home Office. (Family of Shreyas Royal via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH BRITAIN-CHESS-PRODIGY BY KARASZ FOR AUG. 10, 2018. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. -- FAMILY OF SHREYAS ROYAL/The New York Times News Service

The family of a 9-year-old India-born chess prodigy whose case drew international attention says it has won its fight to stay in Britain.

Shreyas Royal, who came to Britain at age 3, has been called the U.K.’s greatest chess talent in a generation. But his family faced having to leave the country when his father’s work visa expires next month.

The English Chess Federation and two lawmakers appealed to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to let the family stay.

On Friday, the boy’s father, IT manager Jitendra Singh, told The Guardian that the Home Office had told him he could apply to extend his visa.

Battersea Chess Club, where Shreyas plays, thanked supporters and said the young chess player had “a big future ahead of him on the world stage, hopefully representing England.”