 Skip to main content

Indian-born chess prodigy wins fight to stay in Britain

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Indian-born chess prodigy wins fight to stay in Britain

The Associated Press

In a photo provided by his family, Shreyas Royal, 8, plays the ceremonial first move for Magnus Carlsen, center, against Vishy Anand at a chess tournament in London in 2017. Royal, who has been called Britain’s “greatest chess prospect in a generation,” must return to India when his father’s work visa runs out next month, according to Britain’s Home Office. (Family of Shreyas Royal via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH BRITAIN-CHESS-PRODIGY BY KARASZ FOR AUG. 10, 2018. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --

FAMILY OF SHREYAS ROYAL/The New York Times News Service

The family of a 9-year-old India-born chess prodigy whose case drew international attention says it has won its fight to stay in Britain.

Shreyas Royal, who came to Britain at age 3, has been called the U.K.’s greatest chess talent in a generation. But his family faced having to leave the country when his father’s work visa expires next month.

The English Chess Federation and two lawmakers appealed to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to let the family stay.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the boy’s father, IT manager Jitendra Singh, told The Guardian that the Home Office had told him he could apply to extend his visa.

Battersea Chess Club, where Shreyas plays, thanked supporters and said the young chess player had “a big future ahead of him on the world stage, hopefully representing England.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.