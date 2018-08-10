Indian-born chess prodigy wins fight to stay in Britain

The family of a 9-year-old India-born chess prodigy whose case drew international attention says it has won its fight to stay in Britain.
Shreyas Royal, who came to Britain at age 3, has been called the U.K.’s greatest chess talent in a generation. But his family faced having to leave the country when his father’s work visa expires next month.
The English Chess Federation and two lawmakers appealed to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to let the family stay.
On Friday, the boy’s father, IT manager Jitendra Singh, told The Guardian that the Home Office had told him he could apply to extend his visa.
Battersea Chess Club, where Shreyas plays, thanked supporters and said the young chess player had “a big future ahead of him on the world stage, hopefully representing England.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.