Members of the Coast Salish and Squamish First Nation in British Columbia sang songs with a sacred drum outside the hotel to honour the First Nations delegation as they departed for their private meeting with the Pope Francis on March 31,2022.Willow Fiddler/The Globe and Mail

The Assembly of First Nations emerged from a two-hour meeting with Pope Francis optimistic that he would offer a full apology for more than a century of abuse at the Catholic-run residential schools and visit Canada, where they would like the apology to be made.

The AFN also urged Francis to revoke the 1493 Doctrine of Discovery – or Terra Nullis – the Papal decree that allowed European explorers to claim waterways and “vacant” land in the name of European sovereignty. The decree was designed to allow Christian domination in the New World.

Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the AFN, said Francis spent most of the meeting in the Papal Palace listening to the stories of the 13 AFN delegates and did not mention when or where he would make an apology.

“He did not respond directly for calls for an apology, " he told the media at an outdoor press conference in St. Peter’s Square. “If you ask me, am I optimistic leaving our discussion with the Holy Father, I am. But he is going to take today and this evening to reflect on what he heard from us. … And I am hoping that he will be more direct [on Friday] about his visit to Canada and about an apology.”

On the timing of a papal visit, Mr. Fontaine said he believes it will happen this summer. “I would expect that some time this summer we’ll be paid a visit by the Holy Father and he’ll come to Canada to apologize.”

Thursday’s private AFN meeting with the Pope was one-hour longer than the back-to-back Métis and Inuit meetings on Monday. A final audience among the Pope and a larger group of Indigenous leaders, elders, youth and knowledge keepers will take place on Friday, the last day of the three groups’ visit to Rome and the Vatican City.

Gerald Antoine, lead delegate for the AFN, NWT regional chief and a residential school survivor, said that the Doctrine of Discovery “denied us our existence as human beings” and called for its “destruction.”

“If you look at our history…what happened since they landed on our shores, then basically it’s genocide,” he said. “We need to right the wrong.”

Getting rid of the Doctrine of Discovery would fulfill the Truth and Reconciliation’s Action 49 call, which urges religious groups to repudiate laws and concepts that were used to promote European sovereignty over Indigenous peoples and their land.

Mr. Fontaine said the Pope has to consider “outstanding debt,” referring to the obligation of Catholic entities in Canada to raise C$30-million for healing and reconciliation projects, along with land that ought to be returned. The amount raised so far has fallen well short of the target.

In an interview Thursday in Rome, Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton said that a Papal apology was not just important for the Indigenous peoples, but for Canadian Catholics in general.

“I think many, many people want to hear [an apology],” he said. “We sometimes forget that a lot of our Catholic people are hurting over this too…They are hoping too to be hearing concrete steps, concrete action that will show jus how serious the church is over this. They have a sense that this pope in particular knows how to say the right thing at the right time.”

