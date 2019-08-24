 Skip to main content

World Indonesian rescuers search for 34 missing after ferry fire

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Indonesian rescuers search for 34 missing after ferry fire

JAKARTA, Indonesia
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A fishing boat carrying survivors of a ferry that caught fire off Java island prepares to dock at a port in Sumenep, Indonesia, late Aug. 23, 2019.

The Associated Press

Rescuers were searching for more than 30 people believed missing after a ferry caught fire off the coast of Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least three people.

The vessel was carrying 277 people from Tanjung Perak port in East Java’s Surabaya when it caught fire late Thursday, said Budi Prasetyo, the head of the local search and rescue agency.

About 240 people were rescued by nearby ships and boats. Three others were confirmed dead and rescuers were still searching for 34 others thought to be missing, said National Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yusuf Latif.

Story continues below advertisement

A port official, Syahrul Nugroho, said the fire broke out about 11 hours after the ferry left Surabaya headed for East Kalimantan province’s Balikpapan city. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands. Many accidents are blamed on lax regulation of boat services.

The manifest for the ferry that caught fire Thursday showed that only 111 people were registered as passengers, along with 44 crew members, Prasetyo said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter