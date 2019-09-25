 Skip to main content

World Indonesia’s students clash with police over controversial new law

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Indonesia’s students clash with police over controversial new law

Jakarta, Indonesia
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Police officers fire a tear gas launcher to disperse student during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Thousands of students have staged rallies across Indonesia against new law that considered has crippled means in fighting the country's endemic corruption.

The Associated Press

More than 300 university students and police in Indonesia’s capital have been treated at hospitals after clashes during protests sparked by a new law that critics say cripples the country’s anti-corruption agency, police said Wednesday.

Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy Pramono told a news conference that at least 265 students and 39 police officers were treated in several hospital and the country’s capital, with their injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The protest outside parliament on Tuesday saw police fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of rock-throwing students. The protest was dispersed just before midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

By Wednesday morning, city officers were cleaning up rocks, plastic bottles, banners and other debris from the protest.

Students held similar protests and clashed with police in cities around the country on Tuesday, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, Malang, Palembang and Medan. Several student groups vowed to return to the streets Wednesday and to do so until the new law is revoked.

Critics say the law passed in parliament last week reduces the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key body in fighting endemic graft in the country.

The fallout from the new law, which underlines Indonesia’s challenge in changing its graft-ridden image, has threatened the credibility of President Joko Widodo, who recently won a second term after campaigning for clean governance.

Corruption is endemic in Indonesia and the anti-graft commission, one of the few effective institutions in the country of nearly 270 million people, is frequently under attack by lawmakers who want to reduce its powers.

Hundreds of officials from various branches of government have been arrested since the independent anti-graft commission was established in 2002 as part of people’s demands during a reform movement following the ouster of the country’s longtime strongman leader, Suharto.

Activists say the revision weakens the powers of one of the most credible public institutions in a country where the police and parliament are perceived as being widely corrupt.

Story continues below advertisement

The revisions also reduce its independence, with investigators becoming civil servants who need to be seconded from state bodies, including the police.

The new protests are not associated with a particular party or group, and instead are led by students, who historically have been a driving force of political change. Their demonstrations in 1998 triggered events that led Suharto to step down.

Those demonstrating this week are demanding that Widodo issue a government regulation replacing the new law.

Jakarta police chief said police arrested 94 people who accused of violent acts in Tuesday’s protests, which turned violent as darkness fell.

“We are still investigating whether they are students or other members of society with different interests,” Pramono said.

Officials at Jakarta’s Pertamina Hospital said that 90 students were treated for injuries that included broken bones, head wounds and respiratory problems due to tear gas. The hospital allowed most of them to return home on Wednesday, but three with head wounds remained hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement

Another student was undergoing surgery at Pelni, another hospital in Jakarta, after suffering bleeding in his brain and fractured shoulder bones.

The protesters are also urging parliament to delay votes on a new criminal code that would criminalize or increase penalties on a variety of sexual activities, as well as other bills on mining, land and labour. Opponents say the proposed criminal code threatens democracy and discriminates against minorities.

Widodo met Tuesday with lawmakers, whose terms finish at the end of this month, to urge them to delay votes on the bills after considering public concerns. Lawmakers then delayed their votes on the proposed laws in their last plenary session.

Critics say the criminal code bill contains articles that violate the rights of women, religious minorities, lesbians, gays, bisexual and transgender people, as well as freedoms of speech and association.

The planned revisions prompted Australia to update its travel advice, warning tourists of risks they could face from extramarital or gay sex if the bill is passed.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter