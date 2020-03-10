Insomnia, fear and isolation: Inside one Wuhan apartment, a virus toll on the healthy

Open this photo in gallery A general view of empty streets in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, in a Feb. 7, 2020, file photo. Stringer/Getty Images

On the second floor of a residential building in northwest Wuhan, John Zhu has made his home a fortress against the virus. His wife and 13-year-old son have not stepped out of the apartment in 46 days. He has emerged only briefly to pick up grocery deliveries and, twice, to bring food to the family dog, A’han, which is alone in his mother’s house.

Mr. Zhu has succeeded in keeping his family safe from the virus – and A’han alive – even as three people in his apartment complex contracted COVID-19 and almost 2,400 have died in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak.

But weeks of isolation have poisoned Mr. Zhu’s family life, wiped out his income and corroded his trust in the public institutions that, he believes, failed to properly respond to the virus until it was too late – and have now kept him locked up long after its peak.

It’s an epidemic toll visited upon the healthy that stands to be repeated elsewhere as other countries look to the Chinese example in fighting the virus. Italian authorities have sought to place some 16 million people under lockdown in that country’s north. Schools in Japan have been shuttered, while authorities have ordered the closure of malls and restaurants on the island of Hokkaido.

Such steps have been seen as perhaps the only way to halt the spread of the deadly virus. A new study by researchers at Tongji Medical College in Wuhan, Fudan University in Shanghai and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health analyzed 25,961 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to conclude that the lockdown of Wuhan dramatically decreased the transmission rate and prevented hundreds of thousands of people from contracting it. “The series of interventions has been highly effective in controlling the epidemic in Wuhan,” they concluded.

But parallel research has shown there are also costs to keeping people under extended lockdown. One study by Chinese scholars found signs of depression among almost half the people surveyed nationwide during the outbreak. Another showed that a third of people in Wuhan exhibited signs of moderate or severe anxiety, four to five times the normal rate.

Mr. Zhu, 39, counts himself among those afflicted by anxiety, though he has received no formal diagnosis.

He first heard about the outbreak in late December, when he saw a picture on the Twitter-like Weibo service of workers in full-body protective equipment disinfecting the Wuhan seafood and wild animal market that played a key role in the spread of COVID-19. The image reminded him of his time in Beijing, where he had worked as an intern during the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003. He immediately suspected that government officials were not disclosing the severity of the situation and that bad things were to come.

He pulled his son out of school, urged his wife to stop her work as a fitness instructor and stockpiled rice and cooking oil.

He had built a business exporting electronics to Central Asia. But he struggled to focus on anything but social media posts showing medical workers breaking down in tears and people grieving dead relatives.

“I had no idea how to cope with all of these feelings,” he said.

When the announcement came that Wuhan would be locked down, he packed his bags and prepared to leave – only to reconsider, believing local officials would manage the outbreak. But when authorities shut down roads and ordered people to stay inside, panic set in.

He battled insomnia. On nights he did sleep, he woke up drenched in sweat. After a week under lockdown, he decided to abandon social media, hoping that might help.

But unplugging did little to help his relations with his wife and son. Before the outbreak, the family regularly strolled through a nearby park after dinner to talk. “That time walking was one of the most important elements in building up our family,” he said. “But since the lockdown, we no longer have a chance to hang out together.”

Instead, anxiety has forced him into seclusion, even from his own family. “We are living under the same roof but hardly talk to each other,” he said. He harbours deep misgivings about the government’s response but fears passing them on to his son. “There’s no way I can explain to him the reasons for what is happening without lying to him or giving perfunctory answers,” he said.

Things are little better with his wife. To get some distance from his restlessness at night, she began to sleep in the living room. He stays in the bedroom, and the couple barely speak. She “doesn’t like it when I talk about the virus,” he said. “We always had a lot of things to say – we have similar hobbies. But that’s no longer the case.” In the past, he cooked. His wife has now taken on that role. “All we talk about now is what to eat and what to buy – that’s it.”

With no income, they are eating into savings to survive, and the price of groceries has doubled. He has only been able to bring food to A’han twice in six weeks. A’han has grown weak and thin, but Mr. Zhu’s apartment complex has told him he cannot bring the dog home.

He feels trapped by thoughts of the epidemic. He doesn’t read anymore and instead passes the days watching mindless sitcoms, a stream of unmemorable entertainment that has left his memory of time under lockdown hazy.

The mental pressure has not, however, diminished his feelings about the measures taken in Wuhan. He offers himself as a warning to other cities and countries contemplating the same.

“As someone who has personally experienced the whole process, I have to say that the Wuhan lockdown might not be as positive as it has been perceived by the outside world,” he said. It “worsened public panic and destroyed order. … It is extraordinarily terrible.”

With reporting by Alexandra Li

