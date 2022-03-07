People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 7, 2022.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press

Kyiv is no longer a whole city.

The Ukrainian capital, previously the vibrant and graceful home of three million people, has been broken into pieces by the 12-day-old invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Today the city is a collection of neighbourhoods divided from each other by sand berms and checkpoints made of cement, tires, and metal tank traps. You need to show your passport half a dozen times to move from one part of the city to another. A trip anywhere in the city is fraught with calculations about what Russia’s air force and artillery might target next.

Areas of Kyiv, particularly in the northern suburbs of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel are under at least partial Russian control, shattered and left without electricity, gas and water by days of intense air strikes and artillery fire. At least eight civilians – including an entire family of four – were killed by Russian shelling on Sunday as they attempted to flee Irpin.

The east of the city has been similarly battered by long range attacks and is bracing for worse as a 65-kilometre-long convoy of Russian military equipment – which has been stalled for several days – portends urban warfare ahead.

Highways into the south of the city, however, remain open – and clogged with Ukrainians not only trying to get out of Kyiv, but also to get back in. “We’re going back in to evacuate people who haven’t been able to get out so far. We do this every day,” said Vasyl, sitting with his wife in their white Toyota Corolla, waiting in a kilometres-long traffic jam to get into the city. Like many Ukrainians who are worried about what the future might hold, he was unwilling to give his last name.

Behind him sat empty evacuation buses marked with the sign “deti” – indicating their intent to take children back out with them. A convoy of humanitarian aid from the Caritas charity was similarly trapped, waiting for the soldiers who man the checkpoint to check the identity documents and baggage of each person in each vehicle.

Russia announced a ceasefire for Kyiv and three other cities starting Monday morning. But with the only guaranteed safe evacuation from Kyiv being north into Belarus – a plan rejected by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as “ridiculous” and “cynical” as Belarus has assisted Russia in the war – there was uncertainty over what it meant for the southern route in and out of the capital.

In better times, the road into Kyiv, which still bears its Soviet-era name “Friendship of the Peoples Highway”, connected the capital with the Black Sea port of Odesa in the south – which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday will be the next target of the widening Russian assault – and the Russian city of St. Petersburg in the north. The latter is facing its own crisis of Mr. Putin’s making, with the ruble plummeting to a new low for this century, tumbling past 130 to the U.S. dollar, as airlines deserted Russia’s skies and thousands of Russians were arrested for joining anti-war protests over the weekend.

There’s no friendship for Russians left on the southern entrance to Kyiv. “Welcome to hell,” reads a sign over one checkpoint. The rest of the message was an expletive directed at Russian soldiers. A destroyed car sat in the middle of the road, its insides and tires melted by fire, as if to emphasize the message.

Further into the city, the only signs of economic activity are a long line outside one of the few functioning pharmacies, and a longer one outside a grocery store that has been turned into an aid distribution point for the International Committee of the Red Cross. Except for the bottlenecks at checkpoints, the highways and roads are eerily empty.

It’s unclear how many people still remain in Kyiv. Thousands of people have died and more than 1.5 million people have left Ukraine since the conflict began.

Despite the grim situation, morale appeared high among the Ukrainians guarding their capital. “If you see any Russians, tell them that we’ll end them if they come this way,” said one soldier, cradling his assault rifle as he looked over our passports.

Russia’s vaunted military had been predicted to seize all of Kyiv in 72 hours. With each passing day, belief is spreading here that Ukrainians can defend Kyiv from the ground – if only they could get a respite from the air strikes and cruise missile attacks.

“NATO close the sky,” read an electronic billboard, with the white letters glowing over the red outline of a bomb. Deeper into a city that has suffered so many airstrikes since the war began on Feb. 25, a yellow-and-blue billboard repeats the message. “Ukrainians do not ask, but beg.”

