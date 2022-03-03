With Europe’s reliance on imported gas from Russia thrown into sharp relief by the country’s invasion of Ukraine, an analysis released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris Thursday outlined a series of steps the European Union can take to reduce its imports of Russian natural gas by more than one-third within a year.

The 10-point plan from the IEA includes a range of complementary actions over the coming months, such as turning more to non-Russian suppliers, drawing on other energy sources, and accelerating efforts to provide consumers, businesses and industry with clean and efficient alternatives to natural gas.

The IEA, a Paris-based organization that advises industrialized countries on energy issues, said the proposed measures also support the shift to clean energy in a secure and affordable way, and would pave the way for further emissions reductions.

“Europe needs to rapidly reduce the dominant role of Russia in its energy markets and ramp up the alternatives as quickly as possible,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.

The key actions in the report include signing no new gas contracts with Russia, maximizing gas supplies from other sources, accelerating the deployment of solar and wind and the replacement of gas boilers with heat pumps, ramping up energy efficiency measures in homes and businesses, and encouraging consumers to temporarily reduce their thermostats by 1°C.

Taken together, those steps could reduce EU imports of Russian gas by more than 50 billion cubic metres within a year, the IEA said. The plan would also help move Europe towards reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it added.

Mr. Birol told media Thursday that refusing new Russian gas contracts would also send an important political signal to that country.

The agency noted that while the EU could reduce its reliance on Russian gas even more quickly, those options would cost more and do not align with the European Green Deal, an agreement to transition the continent to a low-carbon economy.

The European Commission for Energy will table a proposal next week outlining how Europe can become independent from Russian gas as soon as possible, Commissioner Kadri Simson said Thursday. She added that the new report from the IEA would inform that plan.

Ms. Simson said reducing dependence on Russian gas “is a strategic imperative for the European Union.”

Barbara Pompili, the Minister for Ecological Transition of France, which currently holds the EU Presidency, said Thursday that the group is also ramping up the connection of Ukraine’s power grid to that of Europe. She said the EU hopes that can be completed in the next 15 days.

