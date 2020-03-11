Iran agrees to send ‘black boxes’ from downed Ukrainian airliner to Kyiv

Open this photo in gallery A flight recorder, also known as a black box, purportedly recovered from Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752, is seen in this still image taken from a video, in Teheran, Iran January 10, 2020. IRIB VIA WANA/Reuters

Iran has promised to transfer the “black boxes” from Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 to Kyiv, more than two months after the Iranian military shot the plane out of the sky, killing all 176 people on board.

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, said the commitment was made Wednesday at a meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran’s representative to ICAO.

Mr. Pavaresh told the ICAO council that Iran would deliver the two black boxes – which are expected to contain vital information about the last moments before the plane was destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile early on Jan. 8 – to Ukraine within 14 days.

“We hope Iran will not change its mind again,” Mr. Shevchenko wrote in a message, referencing previous Iranian promises to send the black boxes to Ukraine.

Flight 752 was hit by at least one missile shortly after it took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Jan. 8. The catastrophe occurred just hours after Iran had launched a ballistic missile attack on U.S. military bases in neighbouring Iraq, and while Iran’s military was braced for possible U.S. retribution.

Iran admitted shortly after the disaster that the black boxes were partially damaged, and that it did not have the technical ability to extract the data they contained. However, Tehran has gone back and forth several times about whether and under what conditions it would send them to Kyiv for examination.

Mr. Shevchenko said Mr. Parvaresh agreed on Wednesday that Ukraine could send the black boxes – one of which recorded flight data, the other cockpit conversations – on to France for analysis, if necessary.

One hundred and thirty-eight of those who died aboard Flight 752 were en route to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens, and 30 permanent residents of Canada. There are no direct flights between Canada and Iran, and connecting via Kyiv was one of the cheapest ways to fly between Toronto and Tehran.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau, who attended the ICAO conference, gave a speech calling for Iran to finally deliver the black boxes.

“We cannot learn from the tragic shoot-down of PS752, unless all the facts are known, and analysed. Two months after the fact, we should all be increasingly concerned with Iran’s failure to arrange for the readout of the flight recorders despite repeated requests,” Mr. Garneau said, according to his speaking notes.

“Iran must act now to arrange the readout of the flight recorders as a demonstration of continued willingness to provide a full and transparent account of this event that is consistent with their international obligations. Canadians and the international community simply cannot wait any longer.”

