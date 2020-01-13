Iran’s policy toward dual nationals means Canadians must negotiate over burials

Open this photo in gallery Members of the Iranian community break down during a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran this past week in Edmonton, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Iran’s policy of not recognizing the second passports of dual nationals has led to intricate negotiations over how the remains of dozens of Iranian-Canadians who died aboard Flight 752 will be treated, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Tehran’s position could affect the consular services that Canada and the other countries that have dispatched teams to Tehran can provide to families of the victims of the disaster – and where their remains are buried.

There were 57 Canadian citizens on board the plane when it was shot out of the sky on Jan. 8.

Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said his country’s intelligence services were aware of 17 cases where Canadian families were negotiating with the Iranian government over “how and where they will bury the bodies” of their relatives. Ukraine has had a team on the ground in Tehran since Jan. 9, one day after the Ukrainian International Airlines plane was downed by a missile attack that Iran says was a “disastrous mistake.”

Two other sources in Ukraine – whom The Globe is not identifying because they were not authorized to speak on the record – said the issue of dual nationals was one of the thorniest in negotiations between Iran and the six other countries that lost citizens on Flight 752, a list that besides Canada and Ukraine includes Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

State-controlled Iranian media have reported that more than 140 of the 176 people killed were Iranian passport holders, and that there were just three Canadian citizens – rather than 57 – on board.

The first three members of a Canadian team that will handle consular issues arrived in Tehran on Saturday. Eight other officials received their visas over the weekend and are expected to arrive today.

The London-based Persian-language TV channel Iran International reported over the weekend that some families of victims have been warned by authorities not to speak to foreign media, or they will not receive their relatives’ bodies.

