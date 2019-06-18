Iran-U.S. tensions and the Gulf of Oman: A guide to the story so far

The latest
- “Iran will not wage war against any nation,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday amid mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington over attacks on oil tankers and the possible revival of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.
- The Trump administration has so far blamed Iran for two attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman, one last week and another in May. On Monday, the U.S. military announced a deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East to counter possible aggression by Iran, which has denied any involvement in either attack.
- Tehran is also urging signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal to save the pact or else it will start producing and stockpiling more low-enriched uranium than the deal allows. That’s rekindled fears from Iran’s rivals that it could be on the path to developing nuclear weapons.
How these tensions started
It’s been a year since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the global deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear-power programs. Since then, Tehran and Washington have been in a heated diplomatic and economic feud. It inched closer to actual war this spring, when the Iranians threatened to start up uranium enrichment again and the Americans deployed a carrier strike group and Patriot missile battery into the Middle East.
Two attacks against commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman escalated the conflict further: One on May 12, when four ships (including oil tankers belonging to Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally) were hit by “sabotage operations” off the United Arab Emirates coast, and again on June 13, when two oil tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. Both times, the Trump administration blamed Iran; both times, Iran denied it. Then on June 17, Iran said it would break the nuclear deal and exceed its uranium limit unless the remaining signatories did something to save the deal. The same day, the Pentagon announced 1,000 more troops would be deployed to the Middle East. That’s a small number by the standards of past U.S. military conflicts in the region, but the prospect of any direct conflict with Iran has fuelled alarm in the region and around the world.
Bad blood: A primer on Iran’s foreign relations
Iran, U.S. and the Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the open ocean, is a narrow corridor through which nearly 40 per cent of the world’s crude oil passes – and Iran lies right alongside it. Iran has mined the strait before or threatened to close it entirely in times of crisis, such as its 1980-88 war with Iraq and the standoff over nuclear sanctions in the early 2010s. But the U.S. Navy, whose Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain, has been in sometimes tense standoffs with Iran to ensure the strait stays open to shipping.
Petroleum transit volumes through
seven major chokepoints, 2016
Millions of barrels per day
1
Strait of Hormuz
18.5
2
Strait of Malacca
16
Suez Canal and
SUMED pipeline
3
5.5
Bab el-Mandeb
strait
4
4.8
5
Danish straits
3.2
6
Turkish straits
2.4
7
Panama Canal
0.9
1
2
3
4
5
IRAN
6
Atlantic
Ocean
7
Indian
Ocean
0
1,500
KM
IRAN
0
70
KM
Strait of
Hormuz
OMAN
Persian Gulf
Dubai
Gulf of Oman
UAE
OMAN
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:
TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS;
HIU; EIA.GOV
Iran vs. Saudi Arabia
The Middle East is split into two camps along political and religious lines: On one side is Saudi Arabia, which adheres to a hard-line version of Sunni Islam, and on the other is Shia Iran. Proxy conflicts between the blocs, such as the civil war in Yemen between Iran-aligned Houthi rebels and a Saudi-aligned national government, have taken an increasingly deadly toll in recent years. The sight of Saudi oil tankers exploding off the Iranian coast has raised fears of open warfare between Iran and a Saudi Arabia backed by U.S. military might.
The nuclear deal
The 2015 deal, brokered by U.S. president Barack Obama between Iran and six world powers – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States – set, among other things, a hard 300-kilogram limit on Iran’s low-enriched uranium stockpiles. In exchange, the signatories would lift sanctions that had been crippling the Iranian economy for years. But the U.S. Congress gave the president power to review every 90 days whether Iran was complying. U.S. President Donald Trump, who campaigned openly against a deal he said was the “worst ever,” came to office in 2016 and renewed Iran’s cerficication twice before finally pulling out in May, 2018, restarting sanctions a few months later. The European signatories still support the deal, but have so far not delivered on promises to shield Iran from the economic impact of U.S. sanctions. So Iran’s promise to stockpile more uranium is not just a threat to the U.S., but a pressure tactic to extract aid from Europe.
THE NUCLEAR DEAL'S DOWNFALL
U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in November of 2018. Here is the backstory behind that
Uranium mines
Reactor
Uranium enrichment
Military
Fordow: Under deal, fuel enrichment halted for 15 years. Facility converted for medical isotope research only
1
Arak: Heavy water reactor redesigned to prevent production of weapons-grade plutonium
2
Centrifuges at Natanz and Fordow cut from 20,172 to 6,104. Uranium enrichment limited to 3.67%
3
0
400
Caspian Sea
KM
Ramsar
IRAN
Bonab
Tehran
1
3
Karaj
Parchin
2
Natanz
Isfahan
Saghand
IRAQ
Ardakan
IAEA* to monitor uranium mining for 25 years
Bushehr
Gachin
Persian
Gulf
SAUDI ARABIA
2013: Hassan Rouhani
(left) elected Iran’s
president, replacing
hard-line Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad
Nov. 2013: Iran agrees to
pact withU.S., Britain, China,
France,Germany and Russia
to curbnuclear work in return
for sanctions relief
Jan 2016: Iran nuclear deal – JCPOA** – enacted. Iran receives $100-billion of its assets frozen in foreign banks
2015: Congress passes Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act – INARA – which allows U.S. President to reimpose sanctions
Sep 2017: IAEA says Iran
is in compliance with JCPOA.
U.S. and EU say missile tests
violate UN resolution 2231
which is part of deal
May 8, 2018:
Trump announces
U.S. pulling
out of Iran
nuclear deal
*International Atomic Energy Agency
**Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS
Dennis Horak: A high-stakes game of chicken is playing out in the Gulf of Oman
