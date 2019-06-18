Iran-U.S. tensions and the Gulf of Oman: A guide to the story so far

The latest

“Iran will not wage war against any nation,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday amid mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington over attacks on oil tankers and the possible revival of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.

The Trump administration has so far blamed Iran for two attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman, one last week and another in May. On Monday, the U.S. military announced a deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East to counter possible aggression by Iran, which has denied any involvement in either attack.

Tehran is also urging signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal to save the pact or else it will start producing and stockpiling more low-enriched uranium than the deal allows. That’s rekindled fears from Iran’s rivals that it could be on the path to developing nuclear weapons.





How these tensions started

Open this photo in gallery An image released by the U.S. military's Central Command on June 14, 2019, shows damage and a suspected mine attack on the Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman near the coast of Iran. The Associated Press

It’s been a year since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the global deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear-power programs. Since then, Tehran and Washington have been in a heated diplomatic and economic feud. It inched closer to actual war this spring, when the Iranians threatened to start up uranium enrichment again and the Americans deployed a carrier strike group and Patriot missile battery into the Middle East.

Two attacks against commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman escalated the conflict further: One on May 12, when four ships (including oil tankers belonging to Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally) were hit by “sabotage operations” off the United Arab Emirates coast, and again on June 13, when two oil tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. Both times, the Trump administration blamed Iran; both times, Iran denied it. Then on June 17, Iran said it would break the nuclear deal and exceed its uranium limit unless the remaining signatories did something to save the deal. The same day, the Pentagon announced 1,000 more troops would be deployed to the Middle East. That’s a small number by the standards of past U.S. military conflicts in the region, but the prospect of any direct conflict with Iran has fuelled alarm in the region and around the world.





Bad blood: A primer on Iran’s foreign relations

Iran, U.S. and the Strait of Hormuz

Open this photo in gallery Sept. 21, 1987: Mines aboard the Iranian ship Iran Ajr are inspected by a boarding party from the USS Lasalle in the Persian Gulf. The Associated Press

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the open ocean, is a narrow corridor through which nearly 40 per cent of the world’s crude oil passes – and Iran lies right alongside it. Iran has mined the strait before or threatened to close it entirely in times of crisis, such as its 1980-88 war with Iraq and the standoff over nuclear sanctions in the early 2010s. But the U.S. Navy, whose Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain, has been in sometimes tense standoffs with Iran to ensure the strait stays open to shipping.

Petroleum transit volumes through seven major chokepoints, 2016 Millions of barrels per day 1 Strait of Hormuz 18.5 2 Strait of Malacca 16 Suez Canal and SUMED pipeline 3 5.5 Bab el-Mandeb strait 4 4.8 5 Danish straits 3.2 6 Turkish straits 2.4 7 Panama Canal 0.9 1 2 3 4 5 IRAN 6 Atlantic Ocean 7 Indian Ocean 0 1,500 KM IRAN 0 70 KM Strait of Hormuz OMAN Persian Gulf Dubai Gulf of Oman UAE OMAN MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; EIA.GOV Petroleum transit volumes through seven major chokepoints, 2016 Millions of barrels per day 1 Strait of Hormuz 18.5 2 Strait of Malacca 16 Suez Canal and SUMED pipeline 3 5.5 Bab el-Mandeb strait 4 4.8 5 Danish straits 3.2 6 Turkish straits 2.4 7 Panama Canal 0.9 1 2 3 4 5 IRAN 6 Atlantic Ocean 7 Indian Ocean 0 1,500 KM IRAN 0 70 KM Strait of Hormuz OMAN Persian Gulf Dubai Gulf of Oman UAE OMAN MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; EIA.GOV Petroleum transit volumes through seven major chokepoints, 2016 Millions of barrels per day Panama Canal Danish straits Turkish straits Suez Canal and SUMED pipeline Bab el- Mandeb strait Strait of Hormuz Strait of Malacca 0.9 3.2 2.4 5.5 4.8 18.5 16 IRAN Atlantic Ocean Pacific Ocean 0 70 IRAN Indian Ocean KM Strait of Hormuz OMAN Persian Gulf Dubai Gulf of Oman 0 1,500 UAE OMAN KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; EIA.GOV

Iran vs. Saudi Arabia

The Middle East is split into two camps along political and religious lines: On one side is Saudi Arabia, which adheres to a hard-line version of Sunni Islam, and on the other is Shia Iran. Proxy conflicts between the blocs, such as the civil war in Yemen between Iran-aligned Houthi rebels and a Saudi-aligned national government, have taken an increasingly deadly toll in recent years. The sight of Saudi oil tankers exploding off the Iranian coast has raised fears of open warfare between Iran and a Saudi Arabia backed by U.S. military might.

The nuclear deal

Open this photo in gallery May 8, 2018: U.S. President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 deal. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The 2015 deal, brokered by U.S. president Barack Obama between Iran and six world powers – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States – set, among other things, a hard 300-kilogram limit on Iran’s low-enriched uranium stockpiles. In exchange, the signatories would lift sanctions that had been crippling the Iranian economy for years. But the U.S. Congress gave the president power to review every 90 days whether Iran was complying. U.S. President Donald Trump, who campaigned openly against a deal he said was the “worst ever,” came to office in 2016 and renewed Iran’s cerficication twice before finally pulling out in May, 2018, restarting sanctions a few months later. The European signatories still support the deal, but have so far not delivered on promises to shield Iran from the economic impact of U.S. sanctions. So Iran’s promise to stockpile more uranium is not just a threat to the U.S., but a pressure tactic to extract aid from Europe.





Commentary and analysis

Dennis Horak: A high-stakes game of chicken is playing out in the Gulf of Oman





