World Iran-U.S. tensions and the Gulf of Oman: A guide to the story so far

Explainer

Iran-U.S. tensions and the Gulf of Oman: A guide to the story so far

The latest

  • “Iran will not wage war against any nation,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday amid mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington over attacks on oil tankers and the possible revival of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.
  • The Trump administration has so far blamed Iran for two attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman, one last week and another in May. On Monday, the U.S. military announced a deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East to counter possible aggression by Iran, which has denied any involvement in either attack.
  • Tehran is also urging signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal to save the pact or else it will start producing and stockpiling more low-enriched uranium than the deal allows. That’s rekindled fears from Iran’s rivals that it could be on the path to developing nuclear weapons.


How these tensions started

Open this photo in gallery

An image released by the U.S. military's Central Command on June 14, 2019, shows damage and a suspected mine attack on the Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman near the coast of Iran.

The Associated Press

It’s been a year since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the global deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear-power programs. Since then, Tehran and Washington have been in a heated diplomatic and economic feud. It inched closer to actual war this spring, when the Iranians threatened to start up uranium enrichment again and the Americans deployed a carrier strike group and Patriot missile battery into the Middle East.

Two attacks against commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman escalated the conflict further: One on May 12, when four ships (including oil tankers belonging to Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally) were hit by “sabotage operations” off the United Arab Emirates coast, and again on June 13, when two oil tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. Both times, the Trump administration blamed Iran; both times, Iran denied it. Then on June 17, Iran said it would break the nuclear deal and exceed its uranium limit unless the remaining signatories did something to save the deal. The same day, the Pentagon announced 1,000 more troops would be deployed to the Middle East. That’s a small number by the standards of past U.S. military conflicts in the region, but the prospect of any direct conflict with Iran has fuelled alarm in the region and around the world.


Bad blood: A primer on Iran’s foreign relations

Iran, U.S. and the Strait of Hormuz

Open this photo in gallery

Sept. 21, 1987: Mines aboard the Iranian ship Iran Ajr are inspected by a boarding party from the USS Lasalle in the Persian Gulf.

The Associated Press

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the open ocean, is a narrow corridor through which nearly 40 per cent of the world’s crude oil passes – and Iran lies right alongside it. Iran has mined the strait before or threatened to close it entirely in times of crisis, such as its 1980-88 war with Iraq and the standoff over nuclear sanctions in the early 2010s. But the U.S. Navy, whose Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain, has been in sometimes tense standoffs with Iran to ensure the strait stays open to shipping.

Petroleum transit volumes through

seven major chokepoints, 2016

Millions of barrels per day

1

Strait of Hormuz

18.5

2

Strait of Malacca

16

Suez Canal and

SUMED pipeline

3

5.5

Bab el-Mandeb

strait

4

4.8

5

Danish straits

3.2

6

Turkish straits

2.4

7

Panama Canal

0.9

1

2

3

4

5

IRAN

6

Atlantic

Ocean

7

Indian

Ocean

0

1,500

KM

IRAN

0

70

KM

Strait of

Hormuz

OMAN

Persian Gulf

Dubai

Gulf of Oman

UAE

OMAN

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS;

HIU; EIA.GOV

Iran vs. Saudi Arabia

The Middle East is split into two camps along political and religious lines: On one side is Saudi Arabia, which adheres to a hard-line version of Sunni Islam, and on the other is Shia Iran. Proxy conflicts between the blocs, such as the civil war in Yemen between Iran-aligned Houthi rebels and a Saudi-aligned national government, have taken an increasingly deadly toll in recent years. The sight of Saudi oil tankers exploding off the Iranian coast has raised fears of open warfare between Iran and a Saudi Arabia backed by U.S. military might.

The nuclear deal

Open this photo in gallery

May 8, 2018: U.S. President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 deal.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The 2015 deal, brokered by U.S. president Barack Obama between Iran and six world powers – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States – set, among other things, a hard 300-kilogram limit on Iran’s low-enriched uranium stockpiles. In exchange, the signatories would lift sanctions that had been crippling the Iranian economy for years. But the U.S. Congress gave the president power to review every 90 days whether Iran was complying. U.S. President Donald Trump, who campaigned openly against a deal he said was the “worst ever,” came to office in 2016 and renewed Iran’s cerficication twice before finally pulling out in May, 2018, restarting sanctions a few months later. The European signatories still support the deal, but have so far not delivered on promises to shield Iran from the economic impact of U.S. sanctions. So Iran’s promise to stockpile more uranium is not just a threat to the U.S., but a pressure tactic to extract aid from Europe.

THE NUCLEAR DEAL'S DOWNFALL

U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in November of 2018. Here is the backstory behind that

Uranium mines

Reactor

Uranium enrichment

Military

Fordow: Under deal, fuel enrichment halted for 15 years. Facility converted for medical isotope research only

1

Arak: Heavy water reactor redesigned to prevent production of weapons-grade plutonium

2

Centrifuges at Natanz and Fordow cut from 20,172 to 6,104. Uranium enrichment limited to 3.67%

3

0

400

Caspian Sea

KM

Ramsar

IRAN

Bonab

Tehran

1

3

Karaj

Parchin

2

Natanz

Isfahan

Saghand

IRAQ

Ardakan

IAEA* to monitor uranium mining for 25 years

Bushehr

Gachin

Persian

Gulf

SAUDI ARABIA

2013: Hassan Rouhani

(left) elected Iran’s

president, replacing

hard-line Mahmoud

Ahmadinejad

Nov. 2013: Iran agrees to

pact withU.S., Britain, China,

France,Germany and Russia

to curbnuclear work in return

for sanctions relief

Jan 2016: Iran nuclear deal – JCPOA** – enacted. Iran receives $100-billion of its assets frozen in foreign banks

2015: Congress passes Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act – INARA – which allows U.S. President to reimpose sanctions

Sep 2017: IAEA says Iran

is in compliance with JCPOA.

U.S. and EU say missile tests

violate UN resolution 2231

which is part of deal

May 8, 2018:

Trump announces

U.S. pulling

out of Iran

nuclear deal

*International Atomic Energy Agency

**Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS

Commentary and analysis

Dennis Horak: A high-stakes game of chicken is playing out in the Gulf of Oman


Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from The New York Times News Service and Globe staff

