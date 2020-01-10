 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Iraq does not want to be a 'playground’ for conflict, envoy says

Michelle Carbert
Ottawa
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Iraqi demonstrators sing during anti-government protests in Baghdad on Jan. 10, 2020. As U.S.-Iran tensions flare, Iraq is caught in the middle.

Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times News Service

Iraq’s ambassador to Canada says his country does not want to be a “playground” for the tensions between the U.S. and Iran after an American drone strike killed a senior Iranian military commander and Iraqi militia leader last week.

Iran struck back against the U.S. attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, firing missiles on two American air bases in Iraq on Wednesday. Hours after the retaliatory missile attacks, a plane carrying at least 57 Canadians crashed near Tehran; Canada has since received intelligence indicating that an Iranian missile mistakenly shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight, killing all 176 people on board.

In an exclusive interview, Wadee Batti Hanna Albatti, Iraq’s ambassador to Canada, said his government is angry that it has become a “playground” for a proxy war it doesn’t want to be involved in. He warned about the “bitter” consequences of escalating tensions.

Story continues below advertisement

“This gives us a lesson to be careful with our political games," Mr. Albatti told The Globe and Mail. "Maybe during these games, we are going to gain something politically but … the loss morally is very huge, especially when the price is the lives of the innocent people. They don’t have anything in the conflict, they are not part of the conflict.”

Mr. Albatti said Iraq does not want to be forced to “choose between the United States and Iran.” He said both countries are important allies, crediting the U.S.'s long-time involvement in Iraq while recognizing his government’s close “historical, cultural, religious and economic relations” with its Iranian neighbour.

“What is the other option if we are not going to have good relations with Iran?" Mr. Albatti said. “We want to live in peace and to live in good relation with all our neighbours.”

The Iraq government came under loud criticism late last year, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Baghdad over accusations of government corruption and opposition to Iran’s influence in Iraqi affairs.

Mr. Albatti was hesitant to criticize Gen. Soleimani, the powerful Iranian general responsible for spreading the Islamic Republic’s influence across the Middle East, and Mr. Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani’s top ally in Iraq.

"We can’t deny that General Soleimani or Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis fought ISIS [the Islamic State] for three, four years and they were ready to sacrifice their lives in order to defeat ISIS. So what happened [the attack on Gen. Soleimani and Mr. Muhandis] … it was like death penalty.”

The fight against the Islamic State is personal for Mr. Albatti, whose family was forced to flee their Christian village in Iraq when the terror group invaded.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Albatti said Iraq is grateful for Canada’s support, including its participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization mission that is training Iraqi security forces to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State. Earlier this week, Canada said it was temporarily moving some soldiers out of Iraq “to ensure their safety and security” after the suspension of the NATO mission. Mr. Albatti said the Iraqi government will work with NATO to decide if the mission can resume.

Mr. Albatti said Canada-Iraq relations are strong, adding that his government would like to see Canada on the United Nations Security Council. Canada is currently in the running for one of 10 rotating, non-permanent seats on the UN’s most powerful branch in 2021-22. The election will be held in June.

“We would like to see Canada as member of Security Council to play positive role in the international community.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies